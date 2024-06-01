New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been branded “pathetic” for offering ‘mass redundancy’ to staff at Premier League giants Manchester United.

The INEOS chief completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in Man Utd in February. As part of this deal, he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

“It came across as rather mean and petty…”

Ratcliffe has been a busy man in recent months as he has overseen an overhaul in the recruitment department, with chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox have been brought in.

Some figures at Man Utd are said to be ‘furious’ with the British billionaire, who is looking to reduce the number of staff at Old Trafford, with a report from The Athletic revealing Ratcliffe has made a ‘mass redundancy offer’ to staff, who have been given ‘one week’ to make a decision.

‘The offer relates to all employees who are not a scout or on the playing staff, and therefore impacts some who work at the club’s Carrington training complex’. So Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff are involved, seemingly. ‘Employees have been given until June 5 to decide whether to take what the club describe as “voluntary resignation”, although some employees, who wished not to be named when discussing confidential emails, argued it looked a lot more like a voluntary redundancy programme.’

In response to this story, finance expert Kieran Maguire has hit out at Ratcliffe as this decision “seems just petty and pathetic”.

“It came across as rather mean and petty in the way it was worded,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“Does voluntary resignation mean that if they don’t agree to the changes in working practices, they get no redundancy?

“If Jim Ratcliffe thinks that Manchester United’s problems are caused by Sandra taking her kids to school twice a week and working from home as opposed to having to commute to the office, then fine, but I strongly doubt that they’re going to win the Premier League next season on the back of it.

“There’s no evidence that they’re going to cut the way that executives are treated.

“We saw the Glazer family at Wembley on Saturday and I imagine that was paid for by the club with a private jet funded for them.

“If that’s deemed to be okay, then targeting the Mancunian staff seems just petty and pathetic.

“The way it’s been addressed comes across as somebody that has completely lost their roots in Manchester.“

