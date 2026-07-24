Jonathan Rowe and Bradley Barcola have been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd are interested in signing Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe this summer as look to bring in a new winger, according to reports.

The Red Devils have brought in Youri Tielmans, Andrey Santos, Karl Darlow and youngster Tynan Thompson so far this summer as they look to give Michael Carrick what he needs.

It’s easy to forget that Man Utd still want to sign a left-winger and a full-back as priorities this summer with talk of a potential third midfield signing dominating the headlines.

Man Utd have been linked with a few names out wide but now Corriere di Bologna (via Sport Witness) are insisting that the Red Devils are eyeing up a summer move for ex-Norwich City winger Rowe.

It is understood that ‘new English sirens’ are blaring in Italy with Premier League side Everton and, ‘more importantly’, Man Utd interested in taking the former England Under-21 international back to England.

Rowe was recently involved in a scrap with an opposition player during a 4-0 friendly defeat against Arminia Bielefeld and was close to head-butting the star.

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Bologna are looking for around €40m to see the winger leave this summer after buying him for around €19.5m in 2025 from French side Marseille.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has also been linked with Man Utd and a host of other Premier League clubs after his impressive showing at the World Cup.

A report earlier this month claimed that Man Utd had been ‘offered the chance to sign’ Barcola this summer with the French champions looking for ‘at least €70m (£59.5m)’, which seems a little on the low side.

The Sun recently claimed that Liverpool are ‘confident’ of winning the race to sign Barcola this summer with the Reds in ‘the driving seat’ to land the Frenchman ahead of Arsenal.

Giving an update in recent days, Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And Barcola, let me repeat, today, yesterday, last month, two months ago, three months ago, Barcola is the top, top, top target of Liverpool.

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“Liverpool love Barcola.

“I know many of you doubt my information because maybe the information is not everywhere, and so many of you say, ‘Ah, but it’s impossible. Ah, but it’s not going to happen’.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be possible financially, but what I can tell you is that for sure Liverpool remain super keen on Bradley Barcola.

“That’s the first point.

“Second point, Barcelona are not involved in this story because Mendes is not his agent.”

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