Six Man Utd transfer targets revealed ahead of January in ‘major rebuilding process’

Man Utd are desperate to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window with six targets identified ahead of the winter, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new players over the summer with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon all signing.

Man Utd started off the season in similarly inconsistent form as last season, which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League, but a five-match unbeaten run has seen Ruben Amorim’s side jump up to seventh in the table, just four points off second-placed Man City.

Many Red Devils supporters and former players saw not signing a midfielder in the summer transfer window as a major oversight by INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Man Utd did make an enquiry about the availablity of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba before backing off after learning the Seagulls’ huge asking price.

Conor Gallagher was another midfielder they attempted to sign in the summer with reports insisting that the Red Devils made a loan approach for the Atletico Madrid star.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insist that six midfielders are on INEOS’ radar ahead of the January window with Gallagher, Angelo Stiller, Baleba, Adam Wharton, Andrey Santos and Elliot Anderson all attracting interest.

Man Utd ‘consider it urgent to make a significant improvement in that area as they prepare for what could be a major rebuilding process’ with the Red Devils ‘well aware that their current squad lacks the rotation and freshness needed to compete at the highest level’.

Chelsea academy graduate Gallagher is seen as a ‘viable option’, Stuttgart’s Stiller is on their ‘priority list’, while Brighton’s Baleba would be a ‘dream signing’ for Man Utd.

Crystal Palace’s Wharton is ‘an emerging option’, Fichajes describe Chelsea midfielder Santos as ‘a more economical alternative’ and Anderson could be more of ‘a future option’.

The report adds: ‘The English club is prepared to invest in one or two players who can guarantee an immediate impact. However, Manchester United are also proceeding cautiously: reports indicate that the team will not make any hasty signings in January but is waiting for clear opportunities.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently brought an update on potential moves by Man Utd for Gallagher and Stiller, he said: “Conor Gallagher could be an opportunity, but Atletico Madrid didn’t want to let him go in August.

“So let’s see what happens in the January window. Angelo Stiller is also a player they appreciate from Stuttgart, but I don’t see a German club selling one of the stars in the January window at all.

“So January is not going to be easy. It’s going to be about opportunities in the summer could be different. And for sure, Manchester United in 2026 will add again, at least one midfielder.”