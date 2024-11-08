Man Utd slammed for ‘really appalling performance’ vs PAOK with Brazil flops backed to play for Amorim

Frank Leboeuf has hit out at Man Utd for producing a “really appalling performance” in their 2-0 victory over PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Red Devils beat the Greek side thanks to two goals from Amad Diallo in their first victory in European competitions for over a year.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has won two and drawn one of his three matches in interim charge after Erik ten Hag was sacked last week – but their performances haven’t been much better than under the previous manager.

Ruben Amorim will take over on November 11 after he has managed his final Sporting Lisbon match against Braga over the weekend.

Man Utd struggled to create loads of chances against the Greek Super League side in a fairly poor performance, with Leboeuf going one step further by branding it “really appalling”.

Leboeuf said on ESPN: “That was a really appalling performance from Manchester United. And it’s time for Ruben Amorim to come over and for us to see if there is something that he can, you know, improve before achieving anything.

“But they are far away from being the Manchester United we used to know, that’s for sure, but not even the good Manchester United.”

Man Utd spent a combined £155m on Casemiro and Antony during Ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford with the Brazil internationals failing to have the expected impact.

And now former Man Utd midfielder Kleberson thinks Casemiro and Antony still have more to offer the Red Devils before they eventually leave the Premier League club.

On Casemiro, Kleberson told The Metro: “Casemiro is the one player who doesn’t shy away from the pressure; he can handle the pressure.

“People can get upset with him or the media, and the news can try and punch him down, but he’s always the same guy and will always try to play the way that he can play. You saw him score two goals [against Leicester City], the second goal that he scored he was the one that won the header and he still had the desire to get the next ball.

“I think things are getting better for him. Every time a season is done, you hear that Casemiro has to leave United, that he has done, has to go to Saudi Arabia or back to Brazil, but he can still play. He can still offer more to United.”

On Antony, Kleberson added: “I know Antony has struggled to get the best out of himself at United, it has been very up and down, but I believe that with a new manager a lot of things can change for players, and a new manager could give him great confidence.

“He’s a really good player, but just struggled to get to his best on the field. I believe that the right manager can get the best out of him, and I believe that he can have a good future at United.”

