Man Utd slammed for ‘giving away’ star after Chelsea agree ‘amazing bargain’ transfer

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a return to Man Utd.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has hit out at Man Utd for agreeing to sell Jadon Sancho to the Blues.

Sancho fell out with Erik ten Hag in the first half of last season and eventually moved to Borussia Dortmund on loan last January for the second half of the campaign.

Despite claims Sancho had a clean slate on his return to pre-season training in July, it was clear that the England international would have to move on to get regular football.

Man Utd agreed to allow Sancho to leave on loan to Premier League rivals Chelsea with the west London outfit having an obligation to buy the winger for £23m in the summer transfer window.

Sancho has become a key part of Enzo Maresca’s side in recent weeks, scoring twice in his last three appearances for Chelsea.

And, with Ruben Amorim replacing Ten Hag in November, the deal to sell Sancho in the summer now looks like a potential mistake on the part of Man Utd, who bought the winger for £72m in 2021.

Johnson told Betfred: “Jadon Sancho’s move from Manchester United looks like a completely one-sided deal.

“These days, £23 million for a player like that, it’s like giving him away.

“What he’s done in the last few weeks is what we know he’s capable of, but he just needs to do it more often.

“He looks like he’s enjoying himself and that’s why he’s putting in performances, so the manager and his backroom staff deserve credit too because these players that weren’t performing are now.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has also been impressed by Sancho’s recent displays after the Man Utd loanee has come in for lots of stick over the past couple of seasons.

Praising Sancho’s recent displays, Wright said on his own podcast: “I need to give flowers to Jadon Sancho. He was very good [against Tottenham], he was good.

“He said afterwards about proving people wrong and feeling welcome so he obviously didn’t feel that at the other place, at Man United, probably.

“Why would he say that otherwise? He didn’t feel like he was at the bosom of a football club that recognised what he can do and gave him the platform to express himself.

“Even when he went to Dortmund last season he was proving people wrong.

“I’m just pleased he’s shown since leaving United that in the right environment he is a top player, a top player.”