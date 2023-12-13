Man Utd slammed by legend for fumbling ‘easiest’ chance to snare £200m pair who’d ‘have come’

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes the summer window was “the easiest it could have been” to snare Harry Kane and Declan Rice, as the former would “have come”.

United have largely failed to live up to the standards expected of them since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Indeed, they’ve not won the Premier League since – having finished second just twice – and have not fared much better in the Champions League.

United have not passed the quarter finals since Ferguson’s retirement, and on three occasions they have bowed out at the group stage – that was the route they went down this season.

They’re also sixth in the Premier League, and Scholes feels after they came third last season and won the League Cup, they had a chance to build on that but fumbled it.

“I think the recruitment at Manchester United this year in the summer was the easiest it could ever have been,” he said on TNT Sports.

Indeed, English superstars Kane and Rice both departed their respective clubs in the summer, and Scholes believes United missed out on the chance to sign the pair.

“You think the likes of Harry Kane – £100million probably you get him. He’d have come here.” he added.

“The other one was Declan Rice – £100m. You’re buying proper known quality, the right characters, they know about this club, they know the country, they’re quality, quality players. I thought it was so easy.”

Whether or not it was actually easy is a question in itself. Had United gone after Rice, that would not have stopped Arsenal doing so, and their desire to land him was underlined by the £105million fee they splashed on him.

In Kane’s case, he probably would have liked to go to Old Trafford in order to get closer to Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record.

However, it was widely reported that Daniel Levy would not sanction an exit within England, so even if the striker did want to make the move, Tottenham may have torched it.

In any case, United certainly don’t look as strong as they would have been had they signed either of those men.

READ MORE: Ten Hag sack? Manchester United need to ‘take the f***ing hit’