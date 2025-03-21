A pundit has explained why Manchester United made a “monster mistake” when they “got rid” of Scott McTominay during last summer’s transfer window.

Scotland international McTominay left Man Utd to join Serie A giants Napoli for a fee of around £25m with add-ons.

Man Utd chiefs sanctioned his exit after he was one of their better performers in a poor season in 2024/25 as INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment looked to offload unwanted talents to raise funds.

United’s decision to sell McTominay looks foolish in hindsight as the 28-year-old has shone under Antonio Conte in Serie A. He has been used in an advanced role and has eleven goal involvements in his 31 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking in November, McTominay explained why it was a “quite straightforward” decision to leave Man Utd for Napoli.

“It was a big decision, but in some ways it was quite straightforward. I saw the passionate [Napoli] fans, I saw the coach, I saw the players and I saw an opportunity,” McTominay said in an interview with BBC Scotland.

“I took it. I didn’t look back. It didn’t take me long to make the decision because I knew that was what I wanted and I’ll never have any regrets in my life. As soon as I put my mind to something I want to do it, that’s it. There’s no holding me back.”

Now, pundit Pat Nevin has questioned Man Utd’s decision to cash in on McTominay amid his “spirit” and “time” running out for two Red Devils stars.

“I think Scott McTominay was worth £50 million before he left Manchester United. It was a monster mistake by United,” Nevin said.

“If you asked any Scottish people when he left for £25million, everybody went, you what?

“After what he’d been doing for Scotland after that period he’d had in the team for Manchester United when he suddenly was moved a lot farther forward and showed what he’s good at in his best position.

“But apart from anything else from United, he was showing the spirit every single time we walked on that pitch that that club needs, that that club doesn’t have to be anywhere near the level they want.

“You’ve got Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, fabulous players in their time, but their time’s coming up and you’re getting rid of McTominay? That’s just finance. That’s nothing else.”