Ex-Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves has hit out at the Premier League giants for repeating a transfer mistake and has picked their “biggest issue”.

Man Utd‘s transfer business has generally been dire over the past few years, but their business in the summer was positive as they got a lot right.

The Red Devils managed to offload most of their deadwood on their terms, while they spent around £230m to sign Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Each of these signings have made a positive impact this season, with Sesko improving in his last two matches by scoring three goals.

Sesko had been prematurely written off before this upturn, though it remains whether he can reach his potential at Man Utd.

The 22-year-old has been put in a difficult position as he’s been tasked with leading Man Utd’s attack without enough back-up, with Hargreaves explaining why this is a recurring problem for the club.

“It was a good header from him,” Hargreaves said on TNT Sports.

READ: Man Utd fans plead for Wilcox sack after season ends v Brighton



“He’s a threat, he’s shown that and I think there’s so much room to improve. Physically, he’s got some amazing traits. I think he’ll get better and better. But the onus shouldn’t just be on Benjamin Sesko to score goals.

“Back in the day, United had four or five strikers. You think about Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Then they had young lads coming through: Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, [Carlos] Tevez.

“It shouldn’t just be Benjamin Sesko, a young man still learning his trade. We saw that with Rasmus Hojlund and how that ended, he’s on loan.

“So you’ve got another young lad that’s trying to bear the burden of scoring all the goals and I think that’s a lot for one, young player.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Fletcher to hear Man Utd manager fate on Monday, urges players not to ‘waste the season’

* ‘Acceptance’ of where Man Utd are now clear as Fletcher accepts players are ‘fragile’

* Nostalgia no shield for Ratcliffe, Wilcox after Brighton end Man Utd’s season

Despite this, Hargreaves thinks Man Utd “should” qualify for the Champions League this season, though they have one “biggest issue” to overcome.

“They are only three points off fourth, they should get Champions League football,” Hargreaves added.

“They are the only team in there that doesn’t have any European competition. They’ve got one game a week, they can be well rested, they can work on things on the training pitch. I genuinely believe they should.

“They have enough firepower; they are the third-highest scorers. They concede too many goals. That is the biggest issue they have. So going to a back four might help. But I do think they have the personnel to finish in the top five, and I think they should with the personnel they have.”