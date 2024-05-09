Man Utd slammed for showing ‘damning lack of ambition’ by not signing Arsenal star or Kane

Teddy Sheringham has criticised the Red Devils for their lack of ambition.

The Red Devils have had a poor second season under Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman under pressure over poor performances and results.

Man Utd crashed out of Europe before Christmas after they finished bottom of their Champions League group, while they are struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s side are currently eighth and are currently on course for their lowest ever finish in the Premier League – but the Man Utd boss does have one last chance of glory in the FA Cup final later this month against arch-rivals Man City.

Man Utd brought in Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund as their big-money moves in the summer with the Red Devils slammed by former striker Sheringham for a lack of ambition.

Sheringham would’ve liked them to go after Arsenal midfielder Rice, who left West Ham for the Emirates Stadium in the summer, and Kane, who swapped Tottenham for Bayern Munich.

“I said at the start of the season, it was a damning lack of ambition for a club of Manchester United’s size not to be in the hunt for Harry Kane and Declan Rice,” Sheringham told Genting Casino.

“In the old days, Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson] would have snapped both of those players up. These are two top, top players at Premier League and international level.

“Fergie would have been in for both of them. You’re not just getting the player with Kane and Rice, you’re getting the professionalism, the winning mentality, you’re getting leadership.

“These guys drag players along with them and set your standards. There isn’t a single player doing that at Manchester United at the moment.

“Everyone is looking at each other and saying, “I’m doing my job, what about you?” and that’s not you need if you want to win titles.

“Leaders don’t do that. Even if they’re not having a great game, they have the presence and the talent to lift everyone else around them.

“They get you through games and you pick up results in matches where you weren’t necessarily the best team because of the leadership qualities your experienced players demonstrate.

“When those two players weren’t even on the radar for Manchester United, it’s was a wake-up call. Wow! How times have changed at the football club.”