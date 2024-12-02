Manchester United were branded “very average” in their 4-0 win over Everton, with the scoreline not telling the story according to a damning statistic.

Ruben Amorim secured his first win as United boss on Sunday as Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee scored two goals each to remarkably send the Red Devils above both Aston Villa and Everton in the table and just four points off the Champions League spots.

But Dean Ashton insists the scoreline flattered Amorim’s side – something the Portuguese boss agreed with – claiming the the display was “actually very average”.

“I didn’t think Manchester United were very good at all,” Ashton said on Sky Sports.

“Once they got those two goals in the first half they looked a lot more comfortable in possession and were able to get through Everton a bit better.

“There were moments on the counter-attack when they looked electric and that’s because they’ve got players that are very good at that.

“But the stats highlight what the game was like. United had an xG of 0.78 yet they’ve won 4-0. There was hardly anything between the teams looking at the xG.

“That will give them confidence and maybe gloss over what was actually a very average performance from Manchester United.

“I was actually impressed with Everton, yet it’s 4-0 and a real worry with the games they’ve got coming up.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Hamann slams Man Utd ‘leadership’ over Amorim arrival amid ‘doubts over every player’ but two

👉 Shearer hails ‘oustanding’ Man Utd star as Amorim claims ‘Ruud’s work’ led to ‘explosive’ form

👉 Man Utd to ‘make a move’ for Dane ‘on the specific instructions’ from Amorim

Rashford was heavily criticised for his recent displays under Erik ten Hag but now has three goals in two Premier League games under Amorim.

Discussing Rashford’s revival, Ashton added: “When Rashford is comfortable and happy he will always be one of the best players in the Premier League and will always look threatening.

“I think it’s more about his attitude off the ball which was better again today.

“He looks more engaged than he did under Erik ten Hag and that is important for the new manager.”

While Manchester United move into the top-half of the Premier League, Everton remain 15th, just two points above the relegation zone, having won just two of 13 league games this season and failing to score in their last four.

“They’ve got a tough run coming up,” Ashton said of Everton, who face Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City over the next month.

“Sean Dyche will probably think they actually played alright today. He’s got to find a way for Everton to be threatening otherwise the defence will always be under severe pressure.

“They need to be better in the forward positions. It’s got to be a massive worry for Everton fans.”