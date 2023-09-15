Pundit slams Man Utd for ‘disgusting’ and ‘cruel’ treatment of Sancho; warns they could ‘mentally damage’ him

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has labelled the decision by Manchester United to make Jadon Sancho train away from the first-team squad as “disgusting”.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag publicly criticised Sancho over his poor performance in training after leaving him out of the squad to face Arsenal in their 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Sancho had come off the bench in their previous three Premier League matches and the Man Utd winger hit back on social media, claiming he had become a “scapegoat” at the club.

And, after reportedly refusing to apologise to Ten Hag, Sancho has been forced to train away from the first team for a period of time with Man Utd confirming the matter is being treated as a disciplinary issue.

But O’Hara thinks the Red Devils’ treatment of Sancho has been “disgusting” and thinks it could have a negative impact on the player’s mental health.

“I think it’s disgusting what they’re doing to him,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“I know he’s come out and made a statement, whether that was the right thing to do or not… but was it right of Ten Hag to dig him out when he wasn’t even involved with the group?

“We all know Jadon Sancho needs to be better on the football pitch. And how he does that is getting him back playing football, getting him training and enjoying his football.

“What they’re doing to him right now is never going to get Jadon Sancho back to his best. All you’re going to do is mentally damage the football player and make him feel worse than he already does.

“I had it at Wolves. It is the worst feeling ever. You get ostracised from the group, you get made to feel that you’re not wanted, like you mean nothing to anyone and it is depressing.

“It made me depressed going through it and I’m sure Jadon Sancho is struggling right now, he’s already had mental health issues.

“If Manchester United can come out and say they’re mental health ambassadors and they do all this stuff about mental health around their group and community and then do that to their own player, they should be ashamed of themselves.

“They shouldn’t be doing that in this day and age… we all know it’s gone on in the past but you can’t do it anymore, especially to a young player who’s already been through mental health struggles.”

Former Chelsea and Tottenham defender Jason Cundy thinks it is “cruel” if Man Utd have made him train alone.

“I had to phone the PFA, I was at Spurs at the time, and I wanted to go and in the end they just ostracised me,” Cundy added.

“What they do, they try to break your spirit, they try to break your will, they try to grind you down. So in the end you’re almost like crawling out of the club.

“I didn’t stand for it, I phoned the PFA up. I told them how they were sticking me with the kids, the youth team.

“They try to inconvenience your life as much as they can to try and grind you down and you’ve just got to stay strong. You’ve got to remain resilient and when you go in you’ve got to make sure you’re doing the best you can because all they want to do is break you and move you on.

“When I see that statement, I think that’s what they’re trying to do.

“They actually can’t make you train on your own, you have to train in a group. You have to train with at least two players.

“The PFA will step in and make sure because that is cruel. They’re athletes… they need to be training around players, there needs to be interaction.

“If he has stepped out of line he has to be put with a group of players, you can’t ostracise him. You can’t.”