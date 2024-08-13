Manchester United have lowered their asking price for Scott McTominay who is currently being tracked by several clubs.

The Scottish midfielder scored 10 goals across all competitions last season, but his future at Old Trafford has been up in the air all summer.

His current deal with the club does expire at the end of the season, although the Red Devils do have the option to extend it by a further year.

Plenty of Premier League clubs have been sniffing around the Scottish international this summer, although Man Utd’s original asking price of £40m has put a lot of potential suitors off.

“They have got that problem at the moment it seems with McTominay, where they want £40million and the best bid in the market is £20million,” football finance expert Stefan Borson told Football Insider.

“They have got a choice. You can hold your position and say ‘We think the player is worth £40million’ and not sell him.

“But then you risk having a player on your books in September when you don’t want him. It’s just the commercial reality.”

Fulham have retained an interest in McTominay, although they have only offered around £20m which is half of Man Utd’s original asking price.

However, a fresh report from The Telegraph has claimed that the Red Devils are now willing to accept an offer in the region of £25m for McTominay.

This will be seen as a more realistic transfer fee for the clubs interested and it could get the ball rolling over the coming weeks.

As per the same report, the likes of Napoli, Everton, Brentford, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have all made enquiries for the Scotsman this summer.

From McTominay’s perspective, it’s thought that he will only accept an offer from the ‘right club’ if he is to leave Man Utd.

While the prospect of selling McTominay seems very realistic at this stage, Sam Allardyce thinks it could be a ‘big disaster’ if they let the midfielder leave.

“Now that Erik ten Hag is settled it’s going to be interesting to see whether he’s able to get Man United where they need to go,” Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“It depends on whether the players are onside with him or not. I had a sneaky suspicion at the back end of last season that he lost a few players.

“I think that is a key element in terms of trust between the manager, players and backroom staff, is an absolute must if you’re going to finish in any position in the Premier League that you surprise people with.”

“Man United are going to massively surprise people if they finish first or second but you need to be all on board and get unity, it looks like they lost that.”

“Letting Scott McTominay go would be a big disaster for Man United, he’s become a goalscorer for Scotland and for United.”

