Real Madrid reportedly see Kobbie Mainoo as a ‘serious option’ for their midfield next season as a report claims Manchester United have slashed their asking price for the teenager.

Mainoo burst onto the scene last season and quickly become an ‘untouchable’ player at United, with his season ending in a goal in the FA Cup final as the Red Devils triumphed over Manchester City and a key role in the England team which reached he Euro 2024 final.

But things haven’t gone quite so well or Mainoo this term, with a mixture of injury and poor form hampering his progress first under Erik ten Hag and now under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

The academy graduate is currently in talks with the club over extending his deal and wants a significant increase in his current £20,000 per week salary, with reports suggesting he wants something in the region of £150,000 per week to remain at the club.

It was claimed recently that there’s ‘confidence’ from both sides that a compromise can be struck, but after Chelsea showed interest in Mainoo both in the summer and again in January, it’s also thought United are open to his sale if a suitable offer arrives.

Amid the well-documented financial struggles at the club, a report on Wednesday claimed the departures of Mainoo and teammate Alejandro Garnacho are ‘serious options’ being considered to raise funds, with Amorim not the midfielder’s biggest fan.

‘Cashing in on either Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho remains a serious option this summer. Mainoo is understood to be entertaining the idea of seeking a move away from the club, with the youngster yet to put pen to paper on a new contract. ‘Amorim is not completely convinced Mainoo has the fitness levels to be a success in his system. The club would therefore reluctantly sell for offers of around £70m, sources said. ‘Mainoo is of interest to Chelsea, who also considered a January swoop for Garnacho. They could revisit the move for the Argentine in the summer, with Napoli also keen.’

It’s thought United would prefer Mainoo to move abroad if he is to be sold and they may therefore welcome the supposed interest from Real Madrid.

A report in Spain has revealed that Los Blancos see Mainoo as ‘a serious option to strengthen its midfield next season’, with Inter Milan joining Chelsea in also showing interest, and it’s also claimed that United have now slashed their asking price from £70m to just £42m (€50m).

The report states: