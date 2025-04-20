Man Utd ‘offer’ £116m for game-changing midfielder as INEOS look to smash British transfer record

Man Utd have made a huge offer to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s outfit currently 14th in the table as they enter their final six matches.

Man Utd replaced Erik ten Hag with Amorim in November but there has been very little sign of improvement in results or performances.

Despite doing terribly in the Premier League, Man Utd managed to dramatically overcome Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night and still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League if they win the competition.

That would help them attract players ahead of a huge summer recruitment drive that will likely see a lot of current players move on.

One player they are hoping to bring in is Netherlands international Simons from RB Leipzig with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealing their interest.

Plettenberg wrote this week: “He’s under contract until 2027. Top clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and many others are all keen on him.

“Leipzig want €80m [£69m] for Xavi if he decides to leave this summer. A departure is possible for him.”

Speaking about his future this week, Simons said: “I’m still a young player, I have many dreams – and the club knows that. But right now, the most important thing for me is to play well in the upcoming games. Then we have the international matches, and after that we’ll sit down and see what happens.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ of €135m (£116m) for Simons ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report adds:

‘Simons, who left PSG to join Leipzig last summer, has proven to be one of the most promising players in Europe. His transfer to the German club was for €50 million, with add-ons that could take that figure to €80 million. However, Manchester United is willing to exceed that amount, aiming to add the talented midfielder to their squad.’

Fichajes continues:

‘Despite the considerable investment United is willing to make, RB Leipzig is in no rush to sell. The German club is satisfied with Simons’ performance and knows his value continues to grow with each passing season. ‘The player’s future appears to be at a crossroads, with Manchester United willing to offer a considerable sum, but Leipzig maintaining its control over the situation. What is certain is that the battle to sign Simons will be one of the most closely watched of this summer transfer window, and everything indicates that the player will have several top-flight destinations to choose from.’

If the bid is accepted, or indeed real, then Man Utd would be breaking the British transfer record as it would eclipse the £106.8m Chelsea spent on Enzo Fernandez in 2023.