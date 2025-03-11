According to reports, Viktor Gyokeres ‘prefers’ Liverpool and two other Premier League giants to Manchester United with a summer ‘exit inevitable’.

Man Utd are crying out for a new striker as they are 18th in our ranking of Premier League clubs based on forward options.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Gyokeres in recent months as he has a great relationship with head coach Ruben Amorim after they worked together at Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world at Sporting Lisbon, grabbing 82 goals and 24 assists in his 90 appearances in all competitions since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Unfortunately for Man Utd, they are not alone in targeting Gyokeres, as several elite Premier League and European sides are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer.

A new report in Portugal have provided ‘details’ on his transfer ‘pact’ with Sporting Lisbon, with it claiming he ‘prefers’ the Premier League to sides in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue Un, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City his ‘favourites’.

It is already ‘agreed’ that he can leave in the summer with his ‘exit inevitable’. The report adds:

‘In the winter transfer window, the price tag set for the 26-year-old forward’s departure was the 100 million euros of the release clause. Whoever wanted to take him would have to pay that astronomical amount. ‘However, the parties have already agreed on a lower price for his departure next summer: the lower, but still very significant, 70 million euros. Unless there is competition, in which case the price, for the good of the Lions, could be inflated.’

‘The call from the Premier League is known, but we can say that the number 9 of the green and whites prefers Liverpool , Manchester City and Arsenal over other clubs in the best league in the world. ‘And outside England, the range of choices is also limited to a group of four giants: Real Madrid and Barcelona , ​​in Spain; Bayern in Germany; PSG in France.’

Interestingly, Rio Ferdinand has warned Man Utd and Co. against signing Gyokeres this summer.

“I don’t think he’s the guy. I’ve not watched him loads but I’ve probably watched him three times really, really closely,” Ferdinand said.

“Three times I’ve watched him and I’ve gone, he ain’t getting those opportunities in the Premier League. When I see him physically matched, I don’t see it. What else is there?

“That’s the questions I’m asking. Is there enough after he’s physically matched to get a goal? Physicality is a massive thing in the game today.

“A Ruben Amorim team need physicality and runners but there’s no real physicality in this squad. It just isn’t there.”