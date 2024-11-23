Man Utd snubbed by Real Madrid midfielder as Amorim targets £31.5m ex-Sporting star

Manchester United have made a bold bid to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid as Ruben Amorim looks to put his stamp on the Red Devils squad.

Amorim is set to take charge of his first game as United boss on Sunday as he takes his new side to Ipswich looking to close what is now a seven-point gap to the Champions League qualification spots following victories for Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton on Saturday.

The Portuguese boss has reportedly been told by the club chiefs that he will have a limited transfer kitty with which to improve the current squad and a big January outlay isn’t possible given their need to stay within the bounds of profit and sustainability regulations.

Amorim has been tasked with maximising the untapped potential of the current squad, which includes Manuel Ugarte, who made his name under Amorim at Sporting before moving to PSG and then United, but reports in Spain claim the Red Devils are keen on adding another No.6 to their ranks to provide competition for the Uruguay international.

Eduardo Camavinga is ‘aware of Manchester United’s interest in his services, either for January or the summer’.

The France international is ‘flattered’ but discussions ‘have not given rise to talking about figures’, with Camavinga’s ‘response leaving no room for doubt: “No, thank you.”‘

An area of more immediate concern for Amorim is at left-back, where previous coach Erik ten Hag often had to make do with square pegs in round holes thanks to the significant injury problems for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

They’re both nearing a return to fitness but having previously made the mistake of thinking they can remain fit, it’s thought to be a priority for Amorim and United to sign a new left-back.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez have been heavily linked, but the Daily Mail now claim they’re also ‘keeping an eye on’ Paris Saint-German’s Nuno Mendes.

PSG wing-back Mendes played under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, where he won a league title, prior to his £31.5million transfer to the French champions in 2022.

One current member of the squad who may well feel like a new player for Manchester United is Mason Mount, who’s barely played and looked lost when he has since his £55m move from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Amorim says the England international should be “very happy” with his appointment.

“Mason Mount… I have to tell you I love that kid. You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad. And this is the most important thing for me,” Amorim said.

“I know he was suffering from injuries, he was not on the pitch, but now he’s trying to stay fit and we hope he can continue to be fit, to show all the talent that he’s shown, for example, in Chelsea.

“He played in this system [before], so it’s perfect for him. I have two positions for Mason Mount, so he should be very happy!”