Solskjaer explains why Man Utd didn’t sign Bellingham or ‘available’ Arsenal star

Former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Jude Bellingham was the “most mature 17-year-old” he’s met but explains how he failed to convince him to sign for the Red Devils.

Bellingham has gone on to become one of the best players in world football with the youngster following a clear plan to get to the top of the game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Why Man Utd failed to sign Jude Bellingham

After impressing in the Championship at Birmingham City, Bellingham was ready to take the next step in 2020 and Man Utd were keen to take him to Old Trafford.

Bellingham chose to move to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund despite the Red Devils showing the midfielder around their training facilities and presenting them with their vision of his future.

Solskjaer revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson, Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona all turned up to see the England international and he explained why Bellingham rejected a move to Man Utd.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Solskjaer said: “He knew what he wanted. Jude, he was in the building. You can’t ask a lot more for a midfielder.

“I was there obviously as the manager, Sir Alex was there. Roy should have been there but you weren’t, Bryan Robson was there and Cantona was there that day when he came to the club.

“We all spoke to him. Of course, we sold it to him as well as we could but he knew what he wanted.

“X amount of minutes in the first team. That’s it. The most mature 17-year-old I’ve ever met in my life.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd ‘could have and should have gone’ for Declan Rice

Declan Rice was another player who was consistently linked with a move to Man Utd during his time at West Ham but he eventually opted to join Arsenal last summer.

Rice has been in brilliant form for Arsenal this season as Mikel Arteta’s men challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

And Solskjaer has revealed that Rice was “available” for Man Utd to buy during his time at Old Trafford and that they “should have gone for him”.

Solskjaer added: “Yeah, [there was interest] I really, really like him as a player.

“We discussed him a few times and I think we would have done well with him in midfield. I think his legs, covering the pitch.

“I think he improved a lot on his playmaking as well. Yeah [he was available]. Obviously, he would have cost some money but we could have and should have gone for him.”