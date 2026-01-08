A new update has emerged as Manchester United considers whether to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Michael Carrick as their new interim manager.

The Red Devils have been without a permanent manager since they decided to part ways with their former boss Ruben Amorim on Monday morning.

Amorim‘s position became untenable as performances and results suffered by the head coach naively refusing to adapt, while he also clashed with club chiefs over recruitment.

Since his exit, it has emerged that the Premier League giants are looking to appoint an interim boss until the summer, at which point they will look to bring in a more established manager for a long-term project.

Club legend Darren Fletcher is currently in charge, but his chances of being given the job until the summer were harmed on Wednesday night as Man Utd slipped to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley.

Following that result, it has emerged that Solskjaer and Carrick are in a fight to earn the Man Utd job until the summer.

Carrick, who has since earned managerial experience at Middlesbrough, previously worked under Solskjaer at Man Utd as an assistant, with it reported by The Guardian that they could work together again.

‘If Berrada and Wilcox decide to appoint Solskjær and he becomes the caretaker manager for a second time, following his spell of December 2018 to March 2019, it is thought Carrick would consider being his assistant.’

Despite this, a subsequent report from Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett claimed it is ‘increasingly unlikely that Carrick and Solskjaer will be asked to work together’, with it noted that INEOS ‘see them both as No.1s’.

The same report has revealed INEOS’ decision on a manager has been ‘delayed’, with Fletcher set to remain in charge for Sunday’s match against Brighton.

The report explained: