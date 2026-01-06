‘Leading candidate’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will meet Man Utd hierarchy ‘today’ to discuss job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with a return to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is meeting the Man Utd hierarchy on Tuesday to discuss becoming interim manager until the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils chose to sack Ruben Amorim on Monday with INEOS deciding before their 1-1 draw against Leeds that the Portuguese coach would be let go.

Man Utd are currently sixth in the Premier League but the inconsistency of many teams means the Red Devils are just four points ahead of 14th-placed Crystal Palace.

Confirming their decision to sack Amorim, Man Utd wrote in a statement on their website: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

“Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change.

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

“Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”

Amorim had riled the Man Utd board in a major disagreement over transfer policy and formations the previous week, before unleashing a rant directed towards the board after their draw against Leeds on Sunday.

Man Utd have put Fletcher in charge of the next one or two fixtures but are set on bringing in an interim boss until the end of the season before appointing a permanent manager.

And former Man Utd head coach Solskjaer has thrown his hat into the ring with independent football journalist Marco Alcaraz insisting that the Norwegian is meeting INEOS officials on Tuesday.

Alcaraz wrote on X: ‘Exclusive. Ole Gunnar Solskjær will meet Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada and the Man Utd hierarchy TODAY to discuss becoming caretaker manager until the summer. OGS wants the role, and several key figures inside the club see him as the leading candidate.’

