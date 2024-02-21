Man Utd legend Solskjaer ‘ready’ for Bayern job; Tuchel ‘imagines’ Premier League return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be willing to take over from Thomas Tuchel if the German boss decides to leave Bayern Munich before the end of the season, according to Florian Plettenberg.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Tuchel has decided to leave Bayern at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

His decision comes after back-to-back defeats in the Bundesliga left his side eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Sandiwhced in between the losses to Leverkusen and Bochum, Bayern were beaten 1-0 by Lazio in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Leverkusen are yet to taste defeat this season and are absolutely flying under Xabi Alonso – who is the frontrunner to replace Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.

Alonso is also the man every Liverpool fan wants to take over from Jurgen Klopp, who will also leave his club at the end of the season.

Tuchel’s exit coming before the campaign ends is not written off, however, with a Champions League exit to Lazio surely the final straw for Bayern’s hierarchy.

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has surprisingly been linked with the Bayern job on an interim basis if Tuchel departs and German football expert Plettenberg has confirmed that the Norwegian is ‘ready’ to step in.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘If the plan of all parties involved fails and Tuchel had to leave prematurely, Solskjaer would be ready as an interim solution for FC Bayern!

‘Been told: Solskjaer would be willing to sign a contract only until the end of the season Bayern is still monitoring the Man Utd legend – as reported.’

In terms of Tuchel’s long-term plans, Plettenberg adds that the former Chelsea boss is eager to find a new job over the summer.

The Barcelona job appeals to the German manager and is ‘very open’ to replacing Xavi – another boss who has decided to move on at the end of 23/24.

Tuchel is on Barcelona’s shortlist and is also open to returning to the Premier League, it is added.

‘So far, he is not in concrete talks with any club,’ Plettenberg wrote on X. ‘He is focused on Bayern.

‘But: He wants to take over a new club in summer! Been told: Tuchel is very open for a move to FC Barcelona. And he is on the list – among other candidates.

‘For years, he has been analyzing the club and its DNA. Tuchel is fascinated by the youth academy La Masia, met Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff during his lifetime, has exchanged ideas with Pep Guardiola.

‘Most recently, he raved about the mentality of Spanish players. In short: Tuchel is a fan of Spain, and above all, Barcelona!

‘He can also imagine to return to the Premier League.’

Klopp has also been linked with a move to Barcelona and now Bayern following the announcement of Tuchel’s impending departure.

It is widely believed that the Liverpool manager will not take on a job until the summer of 2025 as he looks to recharge his batteries.

