‘It’s beyond me’ – Solsjkaer slams Man Utd over £25m transfer; hails one player as a ‘fighter’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by the Red Devils in November 2021.

Former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at INEOS for selling Scott McTominay to Napoli in the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international completed a move to the Serie A giants over the summer transfer window for £25m, as the Red Devils looked to sell in order to improve their position with the Premier League’s profit and sustainaility rules.

But Man Utd have continued to go backwards this season with Ruben Amorim’s side guaranteed to go down as the worst Red Devils side in Premier League history.

Meanwhile, McTominay has been having a brilliant season for Napoli with his 11 goals and two assist in the league helping Antonio Conte’s side to top spot in Serie A.

And Solskjaer has questioned the decision from Man Utd co-owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who are in control of the football operation – to allow McTominay to leave Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, who is now the manager of Besiktas, said in an interview with the BBC: “Scott and Fred together, they were lads you would put your hat on every day to give 100 per cent.

“How you can sell Scott is beyond me.”

Solskjaer still watches Man Utd closely and the Norwegian admits it has been hard to watch their continued demise this season under Amorim.

He added: “Manchester United is my family and will always be part of me.

“In football, you don’t feel sorry for anyone because we are privileged, absolutely 100 per cent privileged to be able to work in clubs like this.

“But for me, it is hard to watch because it is your family that is struggling. It is never easy at the weekend when you look at the table.”

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were brilliant as Man Utd defeat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final in midweek.

On the duo, Solskjaer continued: “For me, Harry has always been a leader and a fighter.

“I was never in doubt when I signed him and he walked in the door he would be captain for us.

“There is another captain there in Bruno. The two of them are top human beings. I was so happy for them [against Athletic Bilbao].

“Those two and Victor [Lindelof] are probably the only ones I have heard from in the club since I left. You want the best for them.”