Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford needs to do more after his Belfast “wake-up call”.

Rashford was one of United’s best players last season but he has looked a shadow of his best self during this campaign.

The England international was heavily criticised after he reported ill before Man Utd‘s FA Cup tie against Newport County last month. It later emerged that he was ruled out after going on a midweek night out in Belfast.

After taking responsibility for his actions, Rashford returned a couple of days later and scored in United’s extraordinary 4-3 win against Wolves.

Rashford has five goals and two assists in his 22 Premier League appearances this term and Erik ten Hag will be hoping that the attacker’s form picks up during the run-in.

Former United manager Solskjaer has now offered his take on Rashford’s recent activity while admitting that he has not “hit the heights this season”.

Solskjaer believes it’s up to Rashford to “get the best” out of himself after his recent “wake-up call”.

“Obviously I managed Marcus for three years and I know him. It’s not my job to go out and discuss his performances, but last season he was fantastic and it’s about consistency in football,” Solskjaer told Reuters.

“Marcus and many others haven’t hit the heights this season. I’m sure he had a wake-up call and hopefully, that will spur him on.

“Is it the manager’s job to get the best out of him, or is it mostly himself or any player’s responsibility to get the best out of yourself? I think that’s more it.”

Solskjaer added: “He’s had a fantastic career, some ups and downs.

“Now we hope he’s going to hit that consistency, because I know and we all know there’s a top player there. It’s difficult to be at the top all the time, but it takes sacrifice.”

Solskjaer has also provided his thoughts on Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans for Old Trafford. He acknowledges that “something has to happen”.

“We have to move with the times and at the moment something has to happen,” Solskjaer said.

“It’s either renovation or a new stadium because we’re falling behind if we’re staying in the same place we have.

“It’s going to divide fans for sure, because history is important. But we traded The Cliff (training ground), which was iconic for United and the Busby Babes, with Carrington.

“It looks like we might have to build a new stadium.”

