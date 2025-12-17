According to pundit Graeme Souness, Manchester United only have two players in their current squad who can be considered above “average”.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the 2025/26 campaign, but they have certainly improved under head coach Ruben Amorim.

United‘s positive summer overhaul has helped their situation, with Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha bought for around £230m combined in the summer.

Sesko has been the weak link of these signings, but Lammens, Mbeumo and Cunha have hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Some of United’s other key players have also performed well, but Souness has remarkably argued that two of their summer signings are their only above “average” players.

“[Manchester United] are still average,” Souness said in an interview with Sky Bet.

“Is it Ruben Amorim’s fault? Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are good players, but the rest of them are an average lot, and I don’t see them getting to the top four, which they have to do. Manchester United, biggest club in our football, maybe the second, third biggest club in world football.

“But right now, they’re going through a difficult period. But they need to get back into the Champions League for the obvious reasons – to generate more finance, to buy even better players, and to be attractive to the genuine big players that are out there that are up for grabs.”

Despite this, Souness actually thinks Amorim’s main problem is Man Utd’s lack of consistency.

“What Ruben Amorim’s got with that group of players is he doesn’t know what he’s going to get from them,” Souness added.

“He doesn’t know what Manchester United he’s going to get, and that’s not a good place to be. You’re sitting there with a wing and a prayer – what are we going to get today? I hope everyone’s on it today.

“You can sit in your dressing room as a coach or manager and look at them before the game. You think, ‘They’re all in it today, we’re going to have a good day today’. And they go out and they’re not on it. Or it can be the other way around.

“You’re thinking in the dressing room at 10 to three, ‘Look at them, they’re quiet’ – and they go out and they’re on fire. So that’s the problem that Man United have right now.

“You don’t know what you’re getting from this group of players.”