Pundit Graeme Souness has hit out at wantaway Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after he announced that he wants to leave the Premier League giants.

Rashford is eyeing an exit route from his boyhood club as he’s announced that he’s “ready” for a new challenge heading into the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been slammed for his poor performances and attitude for Man Utd over the past 18 months. He has severely declined since scoring 30 goals across all competitions in the 2022/23 season.

It remains to be seen where Rashford will go, but he is reportedly attracting interest from European and Saudi Pro League sides ahead of the winter window.

It’s been reported that Man Utd would be willing to let Rashford leave on loan on one condition, while Spanish giants FC Barcelona have made an ‘approach’ with the view to signing him in a loan-to-buy deal.

Souness has hit out at Rashford as his exit decision ‘proves he was not up for the challenge’ of battling for his place under Ruben Amorim.

“Marcus Rashford says he is ready for a new challenge and has proven he was not up for the first one thrown down to him of becoming a proper player at Manchester United,” Souness said in a column for The Daily Mail.

“For me, it’s like he has put his hands up in the air and is saying he can’t deal with the expectation levels on his shoulders. He has failed at proving he is able to hold down a place in a team where you play cup finals every week.’

“In ten seasons at United, he has scored over 20 goals on just three occasions. That’s proof that he is not up to taking on the challenge or the responsibility of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“In his head, he is quietly accepting he has to go and play in a less challenging league. It will be interesting to see where he ends up because, as I said last week, I fear it will only be downhill for him from United.”

Like Souness, former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has wanred Rashford that he “won’t do better than Man Utd”.

“The big decision is the breaking news about Marcus Rashford, and about him seeing his career elsewhere. He needs a fresh start, but I’m not sure where because he won’t do better than Manchester United,” Allardyce said.

“He was dropped from the squad, and that’s got to be because of the manager looking at his attitude.

“He’s obviously become disillusioned with Manchester United for whatever reason, but whether Manchester United are happy with him going is another question. It could be mutual because they could do with the money.”