Souness gives brutal verdict on Man Utd boss Ten Hag as he makes ‘body language’ claim

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness thinks Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has “exhausted all the ideas and terminology” to turn things around.

The Red Devils go into their lunchtime match against Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage with pressure mounting on Ten Hag’s job after back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Man Utd have lost eight of their last 15 matches in all competitions, including five of their last ten at home as Old Trafford’s status as a ‘fortress’ has gradually eroded in recent months.

Their average points per game currently stands at 1.5 after their first ten league matches, lower than it has been for any full Premier League season, with Ten Hag’s side on track for 57 points at that rate, one fewer than their lowest Premier League total when they finished sixth in 2021-22.

There have been reports claiming that incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sack Ten Hag and replace him with Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, while there are other reports that the Dutchman is on ‘thin ice’ with the current board.

And now Souness has given his damning assessment of Ten Hag’s time at Man Utd with the former Liverpool man insisting there will have been “some scepticism from day one” among the players.

“Never in my wildest imagination have I been able to picture Erik ten Hag holding court from the middle of a dressing room, convincing a group of young men with highly inflated opinions of themselves that they are all going places together,” Souness wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“I think the majority of them are struggling to buy into his body language. From his very first team talk, the players will have worked out what he is and what he isn’t.

“The dressing room is a ruthless place. Football players are a cynical bunch. They will look for little chinks in this manager’s armour. I find it hard to believe there will not have been some scepticism from day one.

“Ten Hag has just never jumped out to me as someone capable of saying: ‘Hey lads. We’re all in this together. Let’s roll our sleeves up and deal with everything that comes our way.’

“When Sir Alex Ferguson was at that club, he created an atmosphere of ‘It’s us against the world’. Not now. That dressing room looks fragmented, with no-one trusting anyone and no togetherness.

“Ten Hag’s c.v. — or lack of one — doesn’t help. It’s not telling me that he’s going to be a success at Manchester United. He got the job on the back of managing Bayern Munich reserves, Utrecht and then Ajax, the consistently dominant team in the Dutch Eredivisie which, with all due respect, is not the strongest of leagues.

“He then proceeded to persuade United to sign players who so far have not been good enough to play at a big club in England. Since he took the job, that club have spent £411million. Only Chelsea have spent more.”

On the situation at Man Utd – who have the fourth highest net spend in the Premier League in 2023 – Souness added: “The club are now at a stage where there’s little Ten Hag can do about any of it. I assure you he will have said everything he can say, tried absolutely everything he feels he can do, to make it work. He’s exhausted all the ideas and terminology. He is now entering every game on a wing and a prayer.”