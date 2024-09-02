Souness singles out Man Utd star who shouldn’t be starting: ‘I’m not being unkind’

Graeme Souness doesn’t think Kobbie Mainoo is good enough to be starting every match for Man Utd after they lost 3-0 against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils were second best throughout against Arne Slot’s outfit as a first-half brace from Luis Diaz and another goal from Mohamed Salah secured the points for Liverpool.

Mainoo made his first three appearances for Man Utd in the 2022-23 season but he properly made an impact last campaign, playing 32 times in all competitions.

The Stockport-born midfielder scored five goals too, including the second in the Red Devils’ FA Cup final triumph over Man City, while he also received the Man of the Match award.

But, after watching their disappointing start to the season – in which they’ve lost two of their opening three Premier League matches – Souness reckons Mainoo should be in and out of the team and not starting.

Souness told talkSPORT: “I have to say this, I’m not being unkind, Mainoo might be a player, but it’s so Man United. This is not to be critical of Man United, it’s never been any different.

“But when someone comes on the scene at Man United, in my days they were the ‘new George Best’, or the ‘new Bobby Charlton’, the ‘new Denis Law’.

“It is FC Hollywood, they call Bayern Munich in Germany ‘FC Hollywood’, that’s Man United here. If anyone shows anything, they’re put into superstardom category, way before they’ve even become a good player.

“And Mainoo right now should be a player that’s flitting in and out of a good team – not coming in and being asked to stand up and play against the very best teams.

“He might be a player one day, but he’s certainly not the go-to man at United like they’re making him out to be in midfield. They got ran over, they were not in the game yesterday.”

Mainoo’s midfield team-mate Casemiro continues to come in for criticism with the Brazilian hauled off at half-time in their defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag was even forced to deny rumours that Casemiro had left Old Trafford at half-time, but with new signing Manuel Ugarte paraded to the fans before kick-off it remains to be seen what role the 32-year-old Brazilian continues to have considering a number of poor performances last season and now this.

Ten Hag told reporters: “I met him after the game in the dressing room, so he didn’t leave the stadium at half-time. Why I subbed him was because we are 2-0 down against an opponent as Liverpool, with their qualities, they are very good.

“We had to take risks because we want to bounce back, then you need players in midfield to cover ground, therefore we put Toby Collyer on the pitch.

“I think that in football everyone has to take responsibility. I’m sure he is a great character and he won everything in his career that you can imagine. I am sure he will keep contributing to our team and Casemiro is always winning so he will be there.”