Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford would’ve been up for sale or called out in the dressing room after clips emerged of Ross Barkley running past him earlier this year, according to Graeme Souness.

Rashford was one of the best players at the Red Devils last season as Erik ten Hag guided them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The England international scored 30 goals in all competitions but that figure is down to just eight this season as Man Utd have struggled in Europe and the Premier League.

Rashford has faced criticism of his attitude and work rate this term with a clip going viral of the Man Utd star appearing to allow Luton’s Ross Barkley dribble past him with barely any effort in February.

And Liverpool legend Souness insists that the poor work rate from Rashford and other members of Ten Hag’s squad would not be tolerated “at a proper football club”.

Souness said on William Hill’s podcast Three Up Front: “Bruno Fernandes is a talented player, but would he fit into Manchester City’s team? He’s got the qualities to do that but does he have the appetite to do the hard yards, maybe we’ll never find out.

“When I was a player, no one was given permission to not track back, you’d sprint forward, and even quicker coming back – no one was given a pass.

“I’d say that’s how it has been before my time and even now for the very best teams. If you’re at a proper club with proper professionals, you’re doing that in training each day and if you’re not, they’ll come after you. The coach doesn’t even have to say it, that’s what happens at the big clubs.

“This should be hammered into you in the training sessions, what Marcus Rashford showed against Ross Barkley when they played Luton a few weeks ago, means he must’ve been doing that in training.

“If he was doing that at a proper football club, they’d be all over him to the point where there would be fallouts, and if they didn’t learn, they’d think about selling you.”

Rashford has been reportedly valued at around £70m by Man Utd with claims that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in his signature – but former Red Devils defender Paul Parker doesn’t think a move to Paris would be a good idea.

Parker told mybettingsites.co.uk: “I don’t think Rashford going to PSG would be a good move and PSG have come away from spending silly money and bringing in outside superstars.

“We saw that when Neymar and Messi left the club and they haven’t returned to that path since.

“They want to buy younger players, homegrown and be the national team or or the second national team being in Paris.

“I don’t think Rashford wants to leave United because he’s worried about what’s outside of Manchester. All we’ve seen from Rashford is words. He needs to show why he wants to stay at United.”