Pundit Graeme Souness has questioned Manchester United’s decision to sign Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt as he’s a “lightweight centre-back”.

De Ligt‘s move to Man Utd is likely to be announced on Tuesday after he underwent his medical ahead of his move to Old Trafford on Monday.

“I’m doubtful…”

Man Utd have agreed to pay an initial fee of £43m to Bayern Munich for De Ligt, who will join the Premier League giants in a double deal with Noussair Mazraoui for around £60m combined.

These two players will join Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro in signing for the Red Devils, whose spend on summer transfers will reach £150m this week.

READ: F36Skive… Name the Man Utd XI given a scare by Fulham in Premier League opener



Netherlands international De Ligt was once considered to be one of the best young defenders in the world and he previously worked with Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

But the 24-year-old is coming off a couple of disappointing spells at European giants as he’s failed to live up to expectations at Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Souness has explained why he is “doubtful about De Ligt”, with the pundit arguing that the Man Utd target is a “lightweight centre-back”.

“He knew what he was going to get from the other players he got from Ajax and I don’t think anyone is jumping up and down and saying how fabulous they’ve been. I’m doubtful about De Ligt, I’m sorry,” Souness told talkSPORT.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘discuss’ signing former Chelsea star after ‘meeting’ as ‘issue’ threatens £20m transfer

👉 Romano confirms ‘dream’ Man Utd signing after £60m deal as Forest alternative emerges

👉 Arsenal lack ‘special’ forward to beat Man City as Carragher predicts top six after Ten Hag sack claim

“He didn’t get into the [Dutch] national team at the Euros, he was only a squad player. When you look at his profile, he’s been at two enormous football clubs. Those kind of clubs don’t usually like to sell players, they hold onto their best players. That in itself tells a story.

“He was a star as a boy but has he progressed since then? I’m not sure if he’s what Manchester United need at this time. They definitely need a centre-half because Jonny Evans played a lot of games, he’s 36. But is De Ligt the one?

“When I look at him I see a lightweight centre-half. What you want from a centre-half first and foremost is to defend. It would appear that some coaches and managers think it’s all about playing out from the back.

“Keep the ball out the back of the net. It’s the same with the goalkeeper. Is he any better than the Spanish boy they allowed to walk out the door? He wasn’t good with his feet, but kept the ball out the back of his net better than Onana. Was there a queue of other teams wanting to buy him? I don’t think there was.”