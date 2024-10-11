Graeme Souness is not impressed with Man Utd's lack of 'ambition'

Graeme Souness has slammed Manchester United for their lack of improvement and transfer business under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Erik ten Hag leads the Premier League sack race with the Red Devils sat 14th in the table after winning two of their opening seven fixtures.

It is a bleak time to be a Man Utd fan after a promising summer transfer window.

The signings of Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui plugged a lot of holes in Ten Hag’s squad but none of those players have particularly impressed in 2024/25.

Zirkzee was signed to help relieve the pressure on Rasmus Hojlund to deliver and scored the winner against Fulham on his debut.

Since then, the Dutchman has failed to perform, while De Ligt and Mazraoui’s performances are declining.

Ugarte, meanwhile, was hailed as a top signing who would solve Man Utd’s midfield crisis, but has been very disappointing since joining from Paris Saint-Germain for around £50million.

These are the sort of players a “middle of the road club” would look at, according to Liverpool legend Souness, who says Real Madrid wouldn’t look twice if presented the opportunity to sign Ugarte, Zirkzee or Mazraoui.

“I look at players they signed this summer, they brought in Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui,” Souness began. “But United aren’t a middle of the road club.

“Would a team like Real Madrid be signing those players?

“I don’t think they’re ambitious enough, because they’re not going out and signing the types of players that will make a difference.

“In the end, that’s what nails Ten Hag. He’s signing players that he’s worked with before, so they wouldn’t have been someone else’s suggestion.

“He’s signed players that he knows and would’ve wanted, but they’re still not performing. United pay through the nose for players, but they’ve been signing poorly for years.

“You can go back to the likes of Anthony Martial, they only let him go last season but five years ago I was writing a column saying it was last chance saloon for him.

“They also signed Paul Pogba for a record transfer fee. That was madness.”

As well as a scathing assessment of the Red Devils’ transfer business before and under new co-owner Ratcliffe, Souness said that he thinks it’s a matter of time until Ten Hag is sacked.

“When it comes to whether or not they keep Erik ten Hag, I would think the owners have made their minds up already – unless United turn a major corner soon,” he said.

“I don’t know what to make of United anymore. We’ve been having the same conversations about them for a decade. But I haven’t seen any improvements, not even under the new ownership. I thought they’d be better this season, but they haven’t improved at all.

“And that’s just the playing staff. I’m looking at the people higher up and wondering, are they going to turn Man Utd around? Where’s their football knowledge coming from at the highest level?”