Man Utd: Souness reveals what he ‘heard’ about Ten Hag’s squad from a ‘reliable source’

Graeme Souness and Wayne Rooney think some Man Utd players have been feigning injury.

Graeme Souness has “heard” from a “reliable source” that some Man Utd players are feigning injuries after Wayne Rooney claimed the same thing.

The Red Devils have been hit by injuries this season, especially in their backline, with Ten Hag bemoaning their luck as he’s overseen a poor campaign in the Premier League and Europe.

Man Utd are currently eighth in the Premier League table after being dumped out of the Champions League before Christmas – but they do still have a chance of winning the FA Cup later this month when they face arch-rivals Man City in the final.

Casemiro has had to fill in at centre-back in recent weeks with some players playing out of position and former Man Utd striker Rooney recently claimed that some of the current injured players could play now if they really wanted to.

When asked whether some of the players had stopped playing for Ten Hag, Rooney told Sky Sports: “If they are then they’re not showing it very well.

“There’s some very good players in that squad and their performances are way below par. As we look at the injuries they’ve picked up, some of those players can play. 100 per cent.

“It’s easy you’ve got European Championships coming up, you’ve got FA [Cup] final coming up – because they’re getting a little bit of stick now.

“It’s easy for players to stay out of it a little bit and then come back towards the final and get themselves ready for the European Championships.

“I’ve seen it myself over the years so I just think the players who are being injured they’re not filling themselves with any credit at the minute and the manager’s going to take all the stick for that.”

And Souness insists he has “heard” similar to what Man Utd legend Rooney claimed from a “reliable source” with some players “choosing not to play” for Ten Hag.

Souness said on talkSPORT: “Right now, they are bang average and that is putting it politely. The performance they put in at Palace was beyond shocking.

“As a group of players, they didn’t realise from the first minute to the last they didn’t realise they were playing for Manchester United. It was a miserable performance.

“I didn’t hear Wayne Rooney say it, but he was saying that some players are not wanting to play for the first team.

“I can tell you, without giving any comments away, I’ve heard that from someone who is a reliable source. There’s some players at Manchester United who are available to play, but are choosing not to play at this time.”

