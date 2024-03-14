Man Utd: Southgate, Potter appointments doubted after Ratcliffe ‘decides to fire’ Ten Hag

Steve McManaman thinks Man Utd will “go for a more high-profile” type of manager than Gareth Southgate or Graham Potter when they decide to replace Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils enjoyed a solid first season under Ten Hag last term with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Stever McManaman: I think the job is so big

However, this campaign has not gone to plan with Man Utd finishing bottom of their Champions League group and currently struggling for consistency in sixth place in the Premier League.

There have been rumours that current England manager Southgate could be one of the potential replacements if new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides on a change of manager at Man Utd this summer.

But Liverpool icon Steve McManaman doesn’t think Southgate or former Chelsea boss Graham Potter are the right profile of manager to take over from the Dutchman.

McManaman told Betfred: “I think he would be fine personally, but I just can’t see it happening. I believe Manchester United have to go for a more high-profile manager than Gareth.

“That’s no disrespect to him, but I just think they would have to go for a day-to-day manager, someone who’s been in the job every single day, rather than an international manager. I’d be surprised if they went for someone like Graham Potter too, but they may do.

“I’ve got no idea what David Brailsford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe want to do, but I think with the pressure from the fans, they would have to appoint a big-name manager and a big-name manager that has got something on their CV to say ‘I can manage Manchester United.’

“I think the job is so big. I’ve had this discussion before about certain clubs, but you’ve got to hire the right manager with the right CV and the right stature.

“You can’t go for managers with question marks over their names and that’s what Gareth would be because he hasn’t been a day-to-day manager for years and he hasn’t necessarily lifted trophies at the highest level and that’s what the Manchester United fans would want.

“You can imagine Gareth or Graham Potter being appointed after Jürgen Klopp for example, and as I’ve said, I really like these managers, but you can imagine what the fans would be like if these managers came in.

“They would be saying ‘what about this and what about that?’, and as soon as you have question marks over managers, you’re on the back foot straight away.

“You need a manager to come in and be like ‘he’s done this, he’s done that, he’s won this and he’s won that,’ and that’s how you get your message across and win over all the fans because ultimately that’s who you’re trying to please. You might think it’s the right decision for yourself as the boss, but you’ve got 40 million fans around the world who start to question you, and that’s when the trouble starts.”

The speculation over a potential new manager was ramped up recently with a report in Spain claiming that new Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe had ‘decided to fire’ Ten Hag at the end of the season.