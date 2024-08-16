Man Utd will ‘spare no effort’ to land Ten Hag favourite in ‘icing on the cake’ signing

Man Utd will spare no effort to get Frenkie de Jong at the back end of the summer window

Manchester United will reportedly ‘spare no effort’ to get Frenkie de Jong before the summer transfer window closes, in a move that would be the ‘icing on the cake’ for the club.

United have done well in adding some quality players to the side this summer. Joshua Zirkzee has joined up top, promising centre-back Leny Yoro has also come through the door, followed by previous Erik ten Hag disciples Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

But with Casemiro failing to convince last season, and Christian Eriksen being told he can leave, a new midfield signing is dominating the thinking at Old Trafford.

At multiple different times in Ten Hag’s two years at United, Barcelona – and former Ajax – midfielder De Jong, has been the top target. He rejected United a couple of years back, but it’s believed he’ll now be available for £51million.

Further to that, reports in Spain suggest United will ‘spare no effort’ to get him.

It is difficult not to think that they have already spared some effort, given they have spent about a month looking into the signing of Manuel Ugarte, but they’re struggling to get that done, and may therefore be more keen on De Jong, despite the fact efforts to get the Paris Saint-Germain man are still ongoing.

But it seems they remain enamoured with De Jong, and want to get him. It is suggested that it could be a challenge to convince him to move, after he rejected the Red Devils once before, as he is reluctant to part ways with Barcelona.

It’s believed that him contemplating an exit at this moment is unlikely.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Dutch Devils: New boys Zirkzee and De Ligt line up with legends in a Man United Netherlands XI

👉 Man Utd boost as Euro giants ‘trying’ for swap deal ‘need to sell’ Ratcliffe’s ‘undesirable’ top target

👉 Man Utd hit by Marcus Rashford ‘blow’ just days before Premier League return

What’s more, United have struggled to finance a £52million deal for Ugarte from PSG, and De Jong is in a very similar price bracket, just £1million lower.

If they can’t get the former, being able to get De Jong seems it would be a challenge not just because of the midfielder’s stance.

But it’s said his addition to the United squad would be the ‘icing on the cake’, so attempts are likely to be made.

Ten Hag would have brought three of his former Ajax players through the door in one window if he was to sign De Jong this summer.

READ MORE: How every Premier League club would cope without their Julian Alvarez equivalent