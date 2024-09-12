England international Eberechi Eze has been urged to snub “selfish” Manchester United when he leaves Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Eze is one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Premier League. He shone last season as he grabbed 11 and four assists in his 27 appearances.

The 26-year-old was linked with several Big Six clubs in the summer and he was available for around £68m as there is a release clause in his contract.

Crystal Palace sold Michael Olise and Joachim Anderson, but they managed to keep Eze and Marc Guehi.

The Premier League side could lose Eze in January or next summer, though. It’s emerged that Man Utd’s ‘top target’ for next year is to sign a new winger and he has been named as a potential target.

Former Man Utd player Paul Parker has explained why Eze should avoid signing for Erik ten Hag’s side, who “wouldn’t get the best from him”.

“His game is a little bit more disciplined than Bruno’s. There’s more structure in a Palace team for Eze to play in than there would be in a Manchester United team,” Parker said in an interview with bettingexpert.

“He knows he can give the ball to people, and they’ll give it back to him because they know he’s a special player and respect his ability.

“If Eze were to come into United, it would take some time for him to adapt because he couldn’t play his natural game—and that’s why you sign players. You want them to play their natural game. You wouldn’t get the best from him right away.

“He came into his own once Zaha went, and it was him and Olise. He’s a good player, no doubt about that, but you wouldn’t get the best from him in this United team because it’s a selfish Manchester United team.

“It would be hard for him to say no, but I think playing a lead role at Palace would do him more good than leaving Palace last summer. I’m sure he may be a bit disappointed he didn’t get a move, but he can be a leader there for now. Eze will move on from Palace, but he has to pick his club correctly.”

Parker also brought up two examples of players who previously struggled at Man Utd to back up his point about Eze potentially rejecting the Red Devils.

“I think [Alexis] Sanchez is dramatising things. It just didn’t work out for him. When he was at Arsenal at that time, they played a different style of football to United. He was very quick with and without the ball, and Arsenal played very intricately,” Parker added.

“Whereas United didn’t. There was an expectation when he joined United for him to be going past people, but that wasn’t his strength, to be perfectly honest.

“He suddenly realised going from Arsenal to Manchester United isn’t the same thing. Manchester United are bigger on and off the pitch, and the expectations are higher. You’re looked at differently and judged more harshly than at Arsenal. It boils down to the fact he wasn’t up to the task at that given time.

“'[Angel] Di Maria is the one that surprised me because of his history before he arrived at Manchester United. Those players arrived at United under the wrong stewardship. The club had lost everything when Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill left.

“When big-name signings come in, there’s enough history that should be shown and told to those players. That’s something Ferguson and Gill would have done. This would have integrated those players.”

“Sanchez and Di Maria mentally couldn’t deal with it. They struggled and worked under the wrong conditions at the wrong time. If Sir Alex had been in charge, I don’t think Di Maria and Sanchez would have been walking away saying what they said.”