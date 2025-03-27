According to reports, Kobbie Mainoo remains a candidate to leave Manchester United this summer as they attempt to raise funds for a rebuild.

Mainoo enjoyed a remarkable breakout season for Man Utd and England during the 2023/24 campaign as he emerged as one of the best young midfielders in Europe.

This campaign has been more difficult for the 19-year-old, though. He has only made 15 Premier League starts for Man Utd in an injury-impacted 2024/25 campaign.

It also remains to be seen whether Mainoo fits into Ruben Amorim’s preferred system at Man Utd. He has struggled in various positions since the head coach replaced Erik ten Hag.

Mainoo remains one of Man Utd’s most valuable assets, but he has been heavily linked with an exit during the winter transfer window.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils have opened the door to the possibility of Mainoo leaving, as they must offload unwanted talents to fund a huge squad overhaul this summer.

The performances of Mainoo and others ensure Man Utd have barely a handful of indispensable players left and the England international would be a useful pure profit sale.

Man Utd would prefer to keep Mainoo and a report from Manchester Evening News claims the two parties have been ‘in contract negotiations’ since ‘March 2024’, but they ‘could go their separate ways this summer’.

It is claimed that his ‘future is uncertain’ and ‘there is a chance Man Utd could sell him in the summer’.

Regarding ongoing talks, it is noted that negotiations are ‘continuing’ but ‘an agreement still hasn’t been reached’.

‘The Manchester Evening News understands there is a genuine chance that Mainoo could leave in the summer. ‘There needs to be a compromise in contract negotiations for Mainoo to stay, which supporters are hoping for, but it’s thought a split might eventually be best for the player and club. ‘How Mainoo fits into Amorim’s plans will be considered ahead of a decision this summer, and United could look to bank a fee in the region of £70million for the talented young midfielder. ‘United must operate within profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and the sale of academy graduates represents ‘total profit’, which could also be a factor in deciding Mainoo’s future.’

Mainoo was used in a deeper role last season but has been operated in an advanced position at times this term.

In January, Amorim was asked to explain why he decided to play Mainoo further forward. He responded: “Kobbie’s position today, we had time to understand the players.

“He was struggling a lot defending, as a midfielder, now more as a no.10, you can feel he’s playing on the ball nearer the box and near the box is really good with his small connections.”