Senior figures at Man Utd are split over the potential signing of Liam Delap with some convinced another striker would be ‘a better fit’, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season in the Premier League with 15th-placed Wolves moving level on points after beating Man Utd 1-0 at Old Trafford over the weekend.

Man Utd have lost 15 of the 33 league matches they’ve played this season and will go down as the worst Red Devils side to have played in the Premier League era.

Scoring goals has been a big issue for Man Utd in the Premier League this term with only five sides scoring fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s team.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund – who went through a 21-match goalless streak earlier this season and is currently six games without a goal – have taken the brunt of the criticism for a lack of goals this term.

The duo have scored just three Premier League goals each and there are rumours that both players are at risk of being sold by Man Utd in the summer.

A report in the Manchester Evening News has claimed that Man Utd are planning to sell three attacking players in order to facilitate the transfers of Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Delap.

With Delap’s relegation clause in his Ipswich contract set at a reported £30m, he could be a steal for any side looking for a striker with his profile.

But GiveMeSport now claim that Man Utd are ‘being made to wait on whether’ Delap ‘sees them as his next club, at a time when Chelsea are quietly confident the deal is already swinging in their favour.’

The report adds that Man Utd figures are split: