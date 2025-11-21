Man Utd sponsor to ‘cover the cost’ of record-breaking £176m summer signing from Real Madrid

A sponsor will contribute towards efforts by Man Utd to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new players over the summer transfer market as they mainly improved their attack following a dismal 2024/25 campaign,

And it seems to be paying off on the pitch with Ruben Amorim’s side now unbeaten in five Premier League matches after a inconsistent start to the season.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will be looking to build on that over the next couple of transfer windows as they aim to win the Premier League title by 2028.

There were reports earlier this week that Man Utd were preparing a €200m offer for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior as a marquee signing next summer.

It comes after the Brazilian had to apologise for his reaction to being subsituted in the El Clasico against Barcelona earlier this season with his relationship with Xabi Alonso strained.

Vinicius Junior was heard saying “I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving,” as he left the pitch in Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Barcelona.

The La Liga giants had already been having trouble renewing the Brazil international’s contract and now there are rumours he could look to move to the Premier League in the summer.

And now a report in Spain claims that Vinicius Junior has so far chosen to ‘reject all the renewal offers’ put to him by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

He wants to be on the same money as France superstar Kylian Mbappe but many at Real Madrid think that it would be ‘completely undeserved’.

Real Madrid’s €200m (£176m) asking price for the Brazilian ‘hasn’t deterred’ Man Utd with Amorim ‘convinced that he’s the star they need for their attack and has recommended that the board consider signing him to be the new focal point of their project’.

Man Utd can afford a deal and ‘have the support of a brand that will contribute its own money’ with principal shirt sponsor Snapdragon ready to ‘put up its own money’ to ‘cover the cost’ of signing Vinicius Junior.

Premier League rivals Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Vinicius Junior but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed that speculation in recent days.

Romano said: “From Spain in the recent days… let me say it’s quite typical in the international break, we also saw links between Vinicius Jr and Chelsea.

“Some reports in Spain saying that Vini is probably one of the players being considered by Chelsea in case he decides to leave Real Madrid.

“Guys, what I can tell you is it’s not about the quality of this player, it’s not about like or don’t like players like Vinicius. But Chelsea are going in a different direction.

“They’re going in the direction of Estevao, of Cole Palmer, of new signings like Deinner Ordonez. Chelsea are going in that direction, talented players, of course, also important players ready to make an impact, but opportunities in the case of Vinicius… the salaries and cost of the eventual deals would be massive. Chelsea are going in a different direction.

“I always say remember the Victor Osimhen deal from summer 2024. Chelsea were in conversations to sign Osimhen but they decided not to proceed because they didn’t want to change their salary structure.

“The salary is something really important when you mention Chelsea and when you mention transfer news at Chelsea.”