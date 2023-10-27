Sporting advisor reveals shock at failed Man Utd transfer: ‘It looked good that he would go’

Former Birmingham City sporting advisor Andres Manzano insists it “looked good” that Jude Bellingham would end up at Manchester United.

The Red Devils were in the race to sign Bellingham from the Championship club back in January 2020 with the Blues reportedly turning down a £20m bid from Man Utd on deadline day.

Man Utd remained interested into the summer but it was Borussia Dortmund who won the battle for his signature with Bellingham moving to Germany for an initial fee of £25m.

England international Bellingham has gone from strength to strength ever since and is now regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football.

After three successful years at Dortmund, he moved onto Real Madrid where he has contributed 11 goals and three assists in 12 matches so far this campaign.

It’s an incredible start to the season from a midfielder and Manzano, who is now a director at UE Cornella, was left speechless when he watched Bellingham play for Birmingham for the first time.

Manzano said in an interview with Spanish publication Sport: “We went to watch a U23 game that was playing against a senior team. I remember that, after 10 minutes, I asked for the first time how old the number 7 was. They told me he was from 2003.

“I thought he couldn’t be and I was shocked. I was embarrassed to ask again for fear that they would think I didn’t understand English, but I ended up doing it. The director of the academy repeated that he was from 2003. So, I thought that that player was of another level.”

And Manzano has revealed that he was convinced Bellingham was going to end up at Man Utd, he added: “From the club, I will not deceive you, it looked good that he would go to Manchester because in the end it is a closer club and you could have a series of exchanges, but he and the family decided that the best option was Borussia Dortmund. And I thought he was right.”

Bellingham, who is one of the most valuable players in world football, has also been in good form for England over the last couple of years and former Three Lions striker Gary Lineker reckons the Real Madrid midfielder could play as a centre-forward in Gareth Southgate’s team.

Lineker said: “If something happens to Harry Kane — or after he is finished because Harry is now 30 — Jude could play at centre-forward, as a false nine if you like.

“He is now scoring poacher’s goals. He’s even doing the ‘easy’ bits that I used to do!

“He has been playing as a No 10 for England in his last few games.

“He can play in a deeper role as a No 8, he is probably the most complete English footballer I’ve ever seen and he’s only 20.”