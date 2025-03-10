According to reports, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are considering ‘another revolution’ with Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou under pressure.

The Red Devils and Spurs are enduring woeful seasons as they are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

In November, Man Utd appointed Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman was fortunate to keep his job at the end of last season.

United’s FA Cup win saved Ten Hag, but their struggles in the Premier League from last season have carried over into this campaign as they have swiftly exited the race for European qualification.

Man Utd have arguably been worse under Amorim than Ten Hag as their new head coach has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation, which isn’t suited to their squad.

Spurs have been similarly woeful as they have massively declined since they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season.

Injuries have impacted Spurs more than most teams, but their performances have not been good enough as Postecoglou joins Amorim among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

It remains to be seen whether Amorim and/or Postecoglou will remain in charge heading into the summer, but Man Utd and Spurs are linked with potential replacements.

A report in Italy claims Man Utd and Spurs are ‘first and foremost’ among the Premier League and European sides tracking Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi.

The 48-year-old has emerged as one of the leading managers in Europe as he’s done a brilliant job since joining Inter Milan in 2021.

After losing the 2022/23 Champions League final, Inter Milan won the Serie A title last season and have also lifted the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana under Inzaghi.

This season, Inter Milan are one point clear at the top of Serie A and they are well-placed to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite this, Inzaghi’s long-term future is in doubt as his current contract expires in 2026 and he is earning admiring glances from clubs around Europe.

