Man Utd: Spurs boss Postecoglou responds to Rashford links as Romano reveals ‘dream’ move

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insists he is “not interested” in reports linking Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford with a move to north London.

Rashford was dropped, along with Alejandro Garnacho, for Ruben Amorim’s 20-man squad for their Manchester Derby against Man City.

Man Utd forward Rashford has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and revealed on Tuesday that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford in an interview with journalist Henry Winter.

Tottenham has been mooted as a potential destination for Rashford although there haven’t been any concrete links as the England international decides his future.

When quizzed about Rashford, Tottenham boss Postecoglou said: “There’s always noise about Manchester United, come on mate. Where have you been?

“No interest. Don’t care. Not interested. He is a Manchester United player. A very good player, they have plenty of good players, but I manage my players and other managers will manage their own players.

“In terms of Marcus’ situation, I have no real desire to examine it any further.

“If I looked at everyone we were linked to, I would have no time to do anything else to be honest. I have got other people to do that part of the process.

“For us, we’ve been pretty disciplined in what we’re trying to build here and we’ll continue to be so.”

Asked once more if Rashford was a potential target for January, Postecoglou insisted: “That’s not on my radar. You can ask me about Marcus but you can ask me about every single Premier League footballer and I’ll say the same.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a move to Spain is the “dream” destination for Rashford as he considers a move away from Man Utd.

Romano said: “Looks like Marcus Rashford confirms that he’s opening the doors to a Manchester United exit. And what I can say is that on the club side, they are absolutely feeling the same.

“Not now, not even on Sunday. It’s even before that Manchester United felt that it could be time in 2025, January or summer, based on proposals, to part ways with Marcus Rashford.

“At the moment, Man United have not received any formal bid, any formal approach.

“The dream of Marcus Rashford one day is to play in Spain. Marcus Rashford would love to play in Spain one day.

“But what I’m told is that at the moment, there are still no advanced or concrete negotiations. For example, from Saudi, they are very attentive to these sort of situations.”