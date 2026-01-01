According to reports, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the Premier League sides ‘leading the race’ to land Conor Gallagher this month.

25-year-old Gallagher progressed through the ranks at Chelsea and he established himself as an important player for his boyhood club before he was sold to Atletico Madrid in 2024 for around £34m.

The 22-cap England international has made 75 appearances for Atletico Madrid over the past 18 months, but he has fallen in the pecking order this season and has been heavily linked with a potential return to the Premier League.

It has been suggested that the centre-midfielder could make a return to the Premier League for more game time as he looks to boost his chances of playing for England at next summer’s World Cup.

Gallagher does not appear to be short of options, with Man Utd and Spurs mooted as possible destinations for the midfielder this month.

READ: Who will be the next Man Utd manager if Ruben Amorim is sacked?



It has been indicated that he could join Man Utd to replace Kobbie Mainoo, who remains linked with a possible loan move to Serie A giants Napoli.

However, they face competition from Spurs, with a report from Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claiming these two sides are ‘leading the race’ to sign Gallagher ahead of Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United.

Another report from TEAMtalk claims £26m-rated Gallagher’s future could be settled by one ‘decisive factor’, with a potential loan move dependent ‘on how much Atletico Madrid are willing to continue to pay towards his wages’.

It is said that Gallagher is ‘allowed to leave’ Atletico Madrid under the right conditions, though it has been reported that they would prefer a permanent deal.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd ‘swap deal’ floated for AFCON star which could accelerate one transfer

* Man Utd ‘made the decision months ago’ to sell Fernandes with ‘bids going in’ for Red Devils target

* O’Neill to Man Utd with ‘Amorim’s race run’ as progress (?) is assessed; Saka ‘holding back’ Arsenal



And while a loan is considered ‘more likely’, it is explained why a temporary deal is ‘not straight forward’.

‘Sources indicate though that the player’s high wages mean a loan switch is not straight forward. It is thought that any club looking to sign him will want a loan with option to buy in the summer. ‘But Gallagher earns up to £200,000-a-week and whether that figure is subsidised could make a difference to whether he lands back in the Premier League.’

A source for the outlet added: “Atletico acknowledge they can’t give Conor the football he wants and deserves.

“That is the key issue, and they know he is too good to sit on the bench and they don’t want to wreck his chances of going to the World Cup.”