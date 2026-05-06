Man Utd are “looking at” at deal to sign Micky van de Ven from Tottenham as a move grows increasingly likely, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set to invest as much as £150m of their summer transfer budget on as many as three new midfielders this summer, while they are also understood to be weighing up moves for left-backs and left-wingers.

Gary Neville and other Man Utd fans are convinced the Premier League club still need a new centre-back next season and there are rumours the position could still form part of their plan for the summer, especially if a good opportunity came along.

And Football Insider claim that Van de Ven is ‘growing increasingly likely to leave Tottenham this summer’ as Man Utd join the race for his signature.

Tottenham beat Aston Villa over the weekend to move above West Ham and climb out of the relegation zone but it is understood that ‘survival may not be enough to keep their best players’.

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – has been told that the Red Devils are “looking at” Van de Ven.

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Brown told Football Insider: “Persuading players to join Man United has never been a problem.

“But being in the Champions League next season will be a big boost to the club financially and in terms of going and getting players to improve the squad.

“There are a few priority positions in the team, and one of them is at centre-back.

“They’ve got Harry Maguire for another year, but who’s going to play alongside him? They’ve got the young lads, Heaven and Yoro, who have been very impressive.

“But the senior players, Martinez and De Ligt, they’re not sure about because of the injury issues they’ve had and they’ve struggled with consistency.

“Going into next season, they want an experienced and reliable centre-back alongside Maguire, and that’s why Micky van de Ven is somebody I’m told they’re looking at.

“He might leave Tottenham even if they stay in the Premier League because he wants to play at a higher level, and Man United can offer him that.

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“He would be an ambitious target but he’s somebody they like in a position they need to strengthen, so it’s something they have to look at.”

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt recently suggested Van de Ven as a potential summer target for the Red Devils, especially if Tottenham get relegated.

Butt told Paddy Power: “Micky van de Ven, he’s an excellent player.

“Having a left-footed centre-back is great for the balance of the team. They have Martinez, and it’s debatable how good he is, but he brings balance to the team.

“Martinez has got a left foot, he can pass the ball. Van de Ven is a bit like that but quicker, bigger, more powerful. I’d be looking at him straight away.

“When they go down there will be teams picking them off their players for cheap as chips.

“They’ll have to get rid of them because the wages are too high and I can guarantee you most of them won’t have relegation clauses in their contract.”

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