According to reports, Manchester United stars ‘privately’ gave a ‘withering verdict’ on Alejandro Garnacho before he joined Chelsea in the summer.

Garnacho’s long-awaited exit from Man Utd was finalised in the summer transfer window as he joined Chelsea in a deal worth around £40m.

Head coach Ruben Amorim made an example of Garnacho, who was targeted amid his poor attitude and performances for the Red Devils.

Garnacho struggled to adapt to the No.10 role in Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation and he fell in the pecking order in the final few months of last season.

There was no road back for the Chelsea newbie at Man Utd after he hit out at the Premier League giants following their Europa League final loss to Spurs, with Amorim telling him to find a new club.

Amorim eventually got his wish as Garnacho joined Chelsea in the final few days of the summer window, and they are set to reunite on Saturday evening as the Blues travel to face Man Utd at Old Trafford.

Ahead of this game, a detailed report from The Daily Mail has revealed details on the end of Garnacho’s spell at Man Utd.

It is noted that staff were ‘on eggshells’ around Garnacho after he was made to train alone, with people at Man Utd keen to ‘avoid being seen to take sides’.

The report has also revealed that Man Utd’s squad were not sold on Garnacho and gave a ‘withering private verdict’.

Regarding his wish to be the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’, the report states:

While he aspired to be the next Cristiano Ronaldo, team-mates didn’t rate him as highly as he rated himself and felt he didn’t pass the ball enough. ‘Both Erik ten Hag and Amorim were frustrated by his lack of discipline, especially in tracking back.’

It is also suggested that ‘senior players could find him exasperating’, and while Bruno Fernandes spot on him ‘not having the best attitude’, ‘Lisandro Martinez tried to guide him with limited success’.

Garnacho has the opportunity to prove Amorim and his former teammates wrong on Saturday evening, with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirming that he is “ready to start”.

“In the last two games, he was very good when he came on,” Maresca said.

“So, we are happy with the way he has adapted to our style and what we want from the winger. I think he is ready to start.”