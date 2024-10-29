Man Utd squad react to Ruben Amorin appointment as Sporting boss could face Chelsea

Ruben Amorim is in line to become the new manager at Old Trafford.

Man Utd squad were ‘sad’ to see Erik ten Hag leave the club but there is positivity among the camp over the prospect of Ruben Amorim arriving, according to reports.

The Dutchman was sacked by the club on Monday morning following a poor start to the season having registered only one win in their last eight games across all competitions.

Ten Hag’s final game in charge came on Sunday, where Man Utd were beaten 2-1 by West Ham in the Premier League.

He leaves Old Trafford having won two trophies with the club, the League Cup in his debut season followed by the FA Cup in May.

Man Utd are back in action in the competition on Wednesday against the Foxes, where Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in the dugout at Old Trafford as interim head coach – amid reports that the club are in talks over replacing Ten Hag with Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim.

And now TEAMtalk claim that the Man Utd squad were ‘sad to see’ Ten Hag leave the Premier League club but ‘have reacted extremely positively to the news’ of Amorim’s imminent appointment.

The website adds that the Red Devils players ‘view Amorim as a modern appointment with forward planning and one that will bring the club in line with some of its biggest rivals’.

And Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy insists that Man Utd are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring Amorim to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon and ‘could be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea’.

Another Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has brought the latest on the Red Devils’ pursuit of Amorim in more detail, said: “Multiple sources in Portugal are telling us they expect Ruben Amorim to become the next Man Utd manager. For that to happen, United need to sort out a compensation package with Sporting.

“That will not be complicated as in his Sporting contract, it says if United want him, they will have to pay €10m (£8.3m) compensation. He has different release clauses in his contract for different clubs, so if he was to leave for a Portuguese team, it would cost €30m (£24.9m), but if he was to leave for a club abroad, it would be €20m (£16.6m). But for the biggest clubs, the ‘killer clubs’ as they are called in Portugal, a United is one, it is €10m (£8.3m).

“So as long as he tells Sporting he wants to join United, there is a very good chance he will be their next manager.”

Solhekol added; “You do not sack your manager unless you have a replacement, so Amorim – among others – has been on United’s radar for a long, long time.

“My sense is they must have had some encouragement he was prepared to leave Sporting for them to make this change this week.

“So if United can agree compensation with Sporting, he could be in charge for Sunday’s game with Chelsea [live on Sky Sports].”

Solhekol continued: “Amorim was linked with the West Ham job, the Liverpool job and there is even talk of him being a Manchester City manager one day.

“He is one of the most coveted young coaches in Europe at the moment. It is not just United who are interested.

“One of the stumbling blocks to this deal being done is the fact that he’s got this release clause in his contract.

“Sporting had to pay a big release clause to get him in the first place and United will have to pay €10m (£8.3m) to get him.

“United have to comply with PSR rules and they have to also pay off Erik ten Hag so there’s talk they will have to pay him the region of £15m.

“So United would need to spend not only to sack Ten Hag but also to bring in Amorim.

“His brand of football is attractive but some detractors would say what he has achieved has been over a very short period of time in Portuguese football.

“With all due respect, the level of the Portuguese league is not at the same level as others in Europe. But it looks like Amorim could be the next big Portuguese manager.”

