Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly left some staff feeling ‘bemused’ as an ‘outburst’ has gone ‘down like a lead balloon’.

Ratcliffe has faced heavy criticism since joining the Premier League giants at the start of 2024.

Upon purchasing a 27% stake in Man Utd for around £1.25bn, Ratcliffe took control of football operations at Old Trafford and has felt it necessary to implement a brutal cost-cutting programme to balance the books following years of mismanagement by the Glazer family.

This was a sensible decision and it has improved Man Utd’s financial footing, though some of Ratcliffe’s cuts have been deemed too harsh as he’s quickly become a hated figure at Old Trafford.

The INEOS chief has sanctioned mass redundancies, reduced payments to club legends and benefits to staff, while he’s also increased ticket prices.

Ratcliffe has also made digs regarding Man Utd’s current facilities, with the British billionaire recently claiming that the academy has “really slipped”.

During an appearance on The Times’ The Business podcast, Ratcliffe said: “The academy has really slipped at Manchester United.

“You need the academy to be producing talent all the time.

“It helps you financially. That’s not a light switch. You don’t solve the academy problem overnight. It takes time. We just recruited a new academy director.”

Now, a report from The Sun has revealed how ‘staff and parents’ have reacted to these comments, claiming they have been ‘left bemused by his outburst’.

It is suggested that these comments have internally gone ‘down like a lead balloon’ because there is the feeling that Ratcliffe has not given a true reflection of the academy.

A source for The Sun said: “Sir Jim’s comments don’t represent what parents think of the club. All it has done is unsettle some of the boys and their parents.

“He might even find that what he’s said means some families start to wonder if their child’s future would be best served at another club.

“His comments aren’t helpful and are confusing as most are happy at United. They have access to great pitches, the changing rooms are fantastic.

“They have opened a new parents’ lounge, and the boys can use the state-of-the-art facilities that the first team use for gym and rehab. It’s quite the contrast from Sir Jim’s comments.

“The majority of the parents have said that Sir Jim seems to have his own agenda, which does not align with what is really happening.

“The coaches try to be upbeat and put a brave face on, but you can tell that Sir Jim’s comments have hurt them. They don’t understand what he’s talking about.”