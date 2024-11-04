Man Utd staff ‘can’t wait to leave every day’ as ‘poisonous’ mood sweeps the club

Man Utd staff ‘cant wait to leave every day’ as a ‘poisonous’ mood sweeps the Premier League club, according to an Old Trafford insider.

The Red Devils decided to sack Erik ten Hag on Monday before acting quickly to bring in his successor in the form of Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd have made a terrible start to the Premier League season with the Red Devils sitting in 13th position after their 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

Amorim will inherit a side who have won just three of their ten matches in the Premier League this season with only newly-promoted Southampton and Crystal Palace scoring fewer goals than them this season.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club had been seen as the turning point as Man Utd look to get back to challenging for Premier League titles and Champions Leagues.

However, after being given control of football operations, INEOS made the mistake of keeping Ten Hag at the club over the summer and spending another £200m on players who he wanted.

Chief executive Omar Berrada, technical director Jason Wilcox and sporting director Dan Ashworth have been recruited as INEOS and Ratcliffe have overhauled their recruitment model.

Earlier this year, there were mass redundancies at Man Utd, and Ratcliffe recently caused a stir by taking away Sir Alex Ferguson’s global ambassador role.

And now Football Insider claim that the mood inside Man Utd is ‘poisonous’ and ‘at an all-time low’ with the ‘club’s staff are still reeling after the huge cost-cutting overseen by the INEOS regime’.

The report adds:

‘One surviving employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the atmosphere at Old Trafford among ordinary staff is currently “terrible”, “poisonous” and “at an all-time low”. ‘The employee explained they “could not wait to leave every day” and any time spent working to the club outside of its offices and training ground is said to be far preferable. ‘Staff at United are unhappy at the departure of longstanding colleagues and friends as the club looks to save money with a swathe of unpopular moves. ‘United also decided to cut Sir Alex Ferguson’s multi-million ambassadorial contract, which has added to the tension among staff at the club.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara recently hit out at Ratcliffe and claimed the Man Utd co-owner has “been a joke” since arriving at Old Trafford.

O’Hara said: “He’s a disgrace, Ratcliffe. He came in, gave it the big spuds, he’s this billionaire and he’s gonna do this and do that… he’s been a joke!

“All he’s done is get rid of 200 people, they’ve got to bring their own food in now, now he’s trying to penny pinch on a jet for his Ballon d’Or nominees.

“Come on mate. Give us a rest, will you? Don’t tell me you’re a billionaire and you’re going to do this and that. It’s a massive loserville, that one.”