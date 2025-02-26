The coaching staff at Man Utd are “concerned” about the performances of Andre Onana in recent weeks with the goalkeeper becoming a “major issue”, according to a club insider.

Ruben Amorim’s side are having a terrible time this season with the Red Devils currently 15th in the Premier League table after 26 matches after their 2-2 comeback draw against Everton on Saturday.

Things have got worse at Old Trafford since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout with Man Utd only winning four of their 15 Premier League matches since the Portuguese head coach arrived.

Onana has started every Premier League match this season for Man Utd with the Red Devils conceding 37 goals in 26 matches in the league this term.

The Cameroon international has made a number of brilliant saves this season but there are staff members apparently worried about his form recently.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford- insists that the Red Devils coaching staff are “concerned” about Onana’s level of performances with the club refusing to “admit they got it wrong”.

Brown told Football Insider: “The coaching staff concerned about Onana’s performances. He hasn’t been good enough, and it’s becoming a major issue for them.

“The problem is, Onana was supposed to be the long-term solution in that position. They didn’t think De Gea was good enough with the ball at his feet, so they didn’t renew his contract and they went out to buy a new goalkeeper.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Manchester United players should go on strike to force out ‘heartless’ idiot Ratcliffe

👉 Man Utd: Amorim says it’s ‘hard’ to see friends and team-mates ‘lose their jobs’ amid Ratcliffe cuts

👉 Ten cost-cutting/money-spinning ideas for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Man Utd penny-pinchers

“So they ended up going out and paying £50million for Onana. Now, from what I hear, they don’t want to have to go out and spent big money on a new goalkeeper because it’s like admitting they got it wrong with him.

“Can you say at this point he’s £50million better than De Gea was? No chance. But given that’s what he was brought in to be, he’s got to come up with the performances to prove it, and he’s not been doing that.

“There are serious question marks about him because he’s made so many errors that have cost his side or made things far more difficult for them – like against Everton.

“Parrying the ball has been a problem for him, he struggles to push the ball wide which is an important aspect of goalkeeping to relieve pressure. Sometimes he makes saves where you wonder how he pulled it off, so he has to be given credit.

“But does he spread confidence to his defence and the players in front of him? If every time the opposition have a shot from range they’re worried they might be in trouble, then they’ve got serious problems in the side.”