Man Utd staff ‘express concerns’ at Ten Hag’s ‘go-to agency’ and impact on ‘transfer activity’

Manchester United staff have raised the alarm over Erik ten Hag’s agent Kees Vos and his growing involvement in transfers at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought in Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount in big-money deals this summer, while Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat also joined the club.

Gary Neville expressed his concerns over the weekend that Man Utd “have again allowed the manager to influence the signings” and questioned whether the summer signings has made them any stronger.

Man Utd legend Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “The club has been pulled from pillar to post over this last 10 or 11 years from a sporting point of view because of their manager’s wishes on recruitment. And it’s happened again.

“They are Erik ten Hag’s players, those are the ones he wanted, Jose brought in the lads that he wanted, like Lukaku and Pogba and those lads, and Van Gaal went for a very technical type of player, loads of left-footed centre backs and left-backs and stuff like that.

“They have all brought in who they wanted to bring in. I thought this time there would be a stronger sporting project behind the scenes that would enable Manchester United to bring in a group of players.

“But Manchester United have again allowed the manager to influence the signings and that is my concern with the club. They have got no strength at the very top.

“If you are talking about the best sporting operators in this country and in Europe, Manchester United don’t have them, they just don’t and that is my concern.”

And now the Daily Mail insist that Man Utd staff have ‘expressed concerns about the growing involvement of Erik ten Hag’s agent Kees Vos in transfer activity at Old Trafford’.

Vos’s Sports Entertainment Group represented Hojlund – who joined the agency a month before the deal went through – during transfer talks in the summer, while they acted on behalf of Man Utd during negotiations to take Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina.

The group ‘have become the go-to agency in negotiating player signings and sales for United, as well as providing informal advice on the transfer market’ and helped sell Zidane Iqbal to Utrecht only a couple of months after the 20-year-old joined the agency.

The report reveals that ‘Ten Hag’s son Nigel works for the agency as an analyst’ and that ‘SEG’s growing influence has been noted by other agents unhappy at what they perceive as losing out on potential deals due to the link with Ten Hag.’

Man Utd boss Ten Hag has come under fire for signing a number of players he’s previously worked with and many have an Eredivisie background.

In response to worries about SEG’s growing influence, a Man Utd source has told the Daily Mail that ‘it is not unusual for top clubs to have strong links with particular agencies due to personal relationships formed by their key personnel, which often brings advantages in the transfer market.’