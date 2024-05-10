Man Utd ‘staff’ member’s two-word dig at Man City explains Arsenal motivations

Man Utd could help Man City win the Premier League title if they take points off Arsenal this weekend but fans and staff at the Old Trafford aren’t worried, according to reports.

The Citizens know that if they win their remaining three Premier League matches that they will be crowned champions for a record fourth time in a row.

Leaders Arsenal are currently one point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side but Man City have a game in hand on their title rivals.

The Gunners will be hoping arch-rivals Tottenham do them a favour in midweek when Man City travel to north London, likewise City will be hoping neighbours Man Utd defeat Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Man Utd have had over a decade of struggling to challenge for the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club with Man City’s dominance of English football since making it even harder for fans to swallow.

However, Samuel Luckhurst, writing in his Manchester Evening News column, claims that ‘staff’ at Man Utd are dismissive of Man City’s ‘tainted’ achievements because of allegations that they have broken the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Luckhurst wrote:

‘Of course, United could pave the way for an unprecedented fourth consecutive championship for City yet nothing will be as gutting as the final seconds in 2012 when it dawned on United supporters that City had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. ‘The 115 charges City are yet to answer also has a bearing. Whatever City achieve, many United fans have become accustomed to dismissing the success as tainted. Staff have, too. “Mud sticks,” one said after the Premier League announced the 115 charges brought against the reigning champions.’

‘I think expulsion is on the table for Man City’

Man City have been charged with 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness reckons the Citizens could face “expulsion” from the league if they are found guilty.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I think expulsion is on the table for Man City. How far down the football pyramid they could go, I don’t know.

“But I think it’s a genuine possibility because the Premier League have set the bar so high.

“They tried to take 17 points from Everton, before appeals – that’s a big number for pretty minor PSR transgressions.

“If they are found guilty of 115 charges, and they’ve obstructed the process – they’ve got no grounds for appeal on co-operation.

“We’re looking at expulsion, it’s got to be on the table. We’re looking at a battle royale, that’s for sure.”