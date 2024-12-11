Man Utd staff ‘disgruntled’ after new ‘brutal’ Ratcliffe ‘cut’ with situation ‘worse’ than under Glazers

According to reports, Manchester United staff have been ‘left disgruntled’ after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe sanctioned another ‘brutal cost-cutting’ method.

INEOS chief Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7% minority stake in the Premier League giants. As part of this deal, he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

This saw the unpopular Glazer family give up power at Man Utd, giving the club’s fanbase a much-needed boost heading into this campaign.

However, Ratcliffe and INEOS have quickly made enemies at Old Trafford. The co-owner sanctioned a cost-cutting programme, leading to mass redundancies. They also received backlash for removing Sir Alex Ferguson’s privileges as global ambassador and hiking ticket prices.

Now, a report from The Daily Mail claims Ratcliffe and Co. have ‘put a squeeze on Christmas with the annual £100 bonus, brought in by the Glazers, being replaced by a £40 M&S voucher’.

It is said that ‘staff morale has been on the slide at United for months due to the brutal cost-cutting by Ratcliffe and INEOS’. This decision has ‘left some employees disgruntled’.

‘The move has left some employees disgruntled. ‘It’s worse now,’ one disillusioned staffer said. Another added: ‘At least the Glazers prioritised families.’ ‘Others have taken a more philosophical view in light of the 250 job cuts that have seen many long-serving employees leave the club and those left behind having to work harder on the same pay. ‘It’s £40 more than I thought I was going to get,’ one employee told Confidential.’

‘It follows the decision to cancel the Christmas party with the club hierarchy deciding that it would be inappropriate after a year of redundancies. ‘In recent years, United have held a party for their 1,100 staff – including the London office – in a marquis in the West Car Park at the stadium, at Old Trafford Cricket Ground and Victoria Warehouse. As Ratcliffe’s £1.3billion minority takeover neared completion on Christmas Eve last year, the event was moved to a suite at Old Trafford. Now it has been abandoned altogether.’

Earlier this month, a report revealed ‘INEOS were forced to backtrack on a decision’ after ‘threatening to revoke privileges given to the families of the Busby Babes at United’ after Ferguson ‘intervened’.

The Daily Mail confirm Ferguson ‘stepped in’ to block this ‘staggering blunder’.