One Manchester United star has been told that he is “100%” done at the Premier League giants as a pundit “fears” his “career is over”.

Most of United‘s squad are at risk of being axed this year as new head coach Ruben Amorim is expected to oversee a huge rebuild heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

This is desperately needed as Man Utd are 14th in our Premier League form table and likely to miss out on European qualification ahead of next season.

Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are the four Man Utd stars due to be out of contract in the summer and it would be surprising if any of these players commit their futures to the Premier League giants beyond the end of this season.

32-year-old Eriksen is past his peak, but he can at least hang his hat on trying to hold his underperforming teammates to account for their poor performances.

Eriksen’s next move is currently unclear, but former Everton and Real Madrid midfielder Thomas Gravesen “fears his career is over” and explained his “terrible scenario”.

“It is 100% over for Christian Eriksen at Manchester United this summer, and I also fear that his career is over,” Gravesen said.

“Where is he going to go? Where will he go and earn DKK 60m a year? I have a very hard time seeing that.

“But now it could be that he could settle for much less? Yes, he has probably earned the money he needs to, but I think that the development that Christian has undergone in the past few years is downward.

“It is sad to see the situation Christian Eriksen is in. He’s one of the players in Denmark who has given us the most. He has shone and been our best man, so it is sad if his career ends like this.”

He added: “I have always said that if you want to be a Danish national team player, you have to play regularly at the club.

“It’s a terrible scenario for Christian Eriksen at the moment, where he almost doesn’t play for Manchester United.

“Eriksen has been a fantastic player for Denmark, but I simply don’t think that you should be selected on your merits. I wouldn’t take Christian Eriksen out for the upcoming matches.”

Gravesen has also likened Eriksen to compatriot Simon Kjaer, who called time on his career after struggling to find a new club following his AC Milan exit last summer.

He continued: “[Kjaer] left Milan and suddenly he was just gone. Half a year passed before he announced what happened.

“Christian Eriksen will turn 33 shortly, and I fear that history will repeat itself.”